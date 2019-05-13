Report: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar Fight Agreed to for UFC 240 in Edmonton

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2019

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway gestures while responding to reporters' questions during Media Day for UFC223, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Barclays Center in New York ahead of his upcoming lightweight title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Featherweight champion Max Holloway will reportedly be in action again on July 27.

On Monday, Brett Okamoto of ESPN reported Holloway reached a verbal agreement to fight Franke Edgar at UFC 240 on July 27 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Okamoto added he doesn't believe this development means Alexander Volkanovski is "losing his place in line" to fight Holloway. Rather, he noted a quick turnaround for Holloway could be in play if he defeats Edgar because the featherweight champion "wants to be very active this year."

Holloway (20-4-0) returns to the featherweight division after an unsuccessful attempt at the interim lightweight championship during April's UFC 236. He lost to Dustin Poirier by unanimous decision.

Edgar (23-6-1) figures to be the fresher fighter, considering he hasn't fought since he defeated Cub Swanson in April 2018. He will be coming off a 15-month layoff, although his efforts to fight Holloway extend further back than that.

Jack Crosby of CBSSports.com noted this is the third time this fight has been booked. Holloway and Edgar were initially supposed to face each other at UFC 218 in December 2017, but the latter pulled out with injury. Holloway then pulled out with injury for the UFC 222 rescheduling in March 2018.

Edgar reached out to Holloway on Instagram this past week and asked "May I have this Dance?" while pointing out they have already tried twice in the past.

That must have struck a cord because he will face Holloway in the featherweight champion's next fight instead of Volkanovski. Volkanovski seemed like the natural next opponent after his victory over Jose Aldo at UFC 237 on Saturday extended his winning streak to seven, but he will have to wait for the July result before earning a chance at Holloway.

