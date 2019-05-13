Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Erica Herman Sued After Allegedly Overserving Employee

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2019

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 06: Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman look on during a Presidents Cup media opportunity at the Yarra Promenade on December 5, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. The Presidents Cup 2019 will be held on December 9-15, 2019, when it returns to the prestigious Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
Scott Barbour/Getty Images

A lawsuit has been filed against Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, for allegedly over-serving a staffer who later died in a car crash, according to TMZ Sports.

The family of Nicholas Immesberger filed the suit in Palm Beach County, saying the couple were each responsible for the 24-year-old's death.

Immesberger worked at The Woods, the golfer's restaurant in Jupiter, Florida, where Herman was employed as a general manager. Immesberger's family also said Herman recruited him to work at the restaurant.

According to the lawsuit, Immesberger was served alcohol after his shift to the point of "severe intoxication" on Dec. 10, 2018. He died later that night in a car crash, with a blood alcohol content of .256.

Woods and Herman reportedly knew the bartender personally and, according to the family, knew he had a problem with alcohol.

Although there doesn't appear to be any direct connection between the couple and the night in question, the suit considers them responsible for allowing their employees to serve someone too much alcohol.

