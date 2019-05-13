RB Leipzig CEO: We Haven't Talked to Bayern Munich About Timo Werner

JOHN MACDOUGALL/Getty Images

RB Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff has said the club have yet to be approached by Bayern Munich regarding a possible transfer involving the team's star striker, Timo Werner.

The Germany international has been the subject of much speculation this season and has just one year remaining on his contract with Leipzig.

Mintzlaff was asked about a potential Bayern approach, and he said Leipzig haven't heard anything from the Munich giants and that the club haven't given up hope of Werner staying, per Sport Bild (h/t James Westwood of Goal).

"We have not talked to Bayern about Werner yet," he said. "It was important for us what Werner wants. It was legitimate for a young player like Werner to spend time deciding on his future. Maybe Timo will tell us after the Cup final: 'Come on, I'll extend that by two more years'."

Leipzig have ensured UEFA Champions League qualification for the 2019-20 season, and since the winter break they have arguably been the best team in the Bundesliga.

Their 0-0 draw with Bayern on Saturday continued their remarkable unbeaten run—the last time they were defeated in any competition was against title-chasing Borussia Dortmund on January 19.

They could yet win silverware, too, as they will meet Bayern in the DFB-Pokal final on May 25.

Werner's goals have been crucial to their performances, as he's netted 16 times in the German top flight this season. The striker recently reached a half-century of strikes for his side:

Earlier this season, the Bundesliga Twitter account commented on Werner's ability to net different types of goals:

While Bayern are in a strong position to be crowned champions again this season—they go into the final weekend two points clear of Borussia Dortmund—it's anticipated the club will undergo a significant rebuild in the summer.

Already it's been confirmed winger Franck Ribery will leave, while Bayern have also secured young defenders for next season in the form of Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard.

Robert Lewandowski remains one of the most lethal goalscorers in European football, but given he's now 30 years old, it wouldn't be a shock to see Bayern move for a younger option in the form of 23-year-old Werner.

With just one year left on his contract, the striker would also represent excellent value for money:

Werner has been a tremendous player for Leipzig since arriving from Stuttgart in 2016 and has been important to the side cementing their status as one of Germany's best outfits. Losing him for a knockdown price would be galling for Mintzlaff and incoming manager Julian Nagelsmann.

However, Bayern have made a habit of snapping up the best young stars in the Bundesliga, and with little sign of Werner agreeing to an extension with Leipzig, it would be a shock if the forward didn't end up at the Allianz Arena next term.