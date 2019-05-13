Maximum Security Jockey Luis Saez Suspended 15 Days for Kentucky Derby DQ

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Luis Saez, the jockey who rode disqualified winner Maximum Security in the 2019 Kentucky Derby on May 4, has been suspended for 15 racing days by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Maximum Security became the first horse in the event's 145-year history to be disqualified from first place because of an on-track violation. Per ESPN.com's Katherine Terrell, the commission punished Saez for a "failure to control his mount and make the proper effort to maintain a straight course thereby causing interference."

His mount steered across the path of War of Will—another pre-race favourite—while approaching the last turn and was placed 17th after a nearly 25-minute deliberation.

Country House—who initially placed second in the Derby at Churchill Downs—was declared the winner after Maximum Security's disqualification.

Byron King of Daily Racing Form highlighted Saez's suspension was five times longer than the usual ban of three racing days. The 15-day period will include race days on May 23-27, May 30-June 2, June 6-9 and June 13-14.

NBC provided footage of a Kentucky Derby that will live in memory for all the wrong reasons:

Terrell's report noted Maximum Security's owners, Gary and Mary West, attempted to appeal the stewards' initial decision to disqualify the colt, but it was quickly turned down.

Long Range Toddy—who initially ended the race in 17th—was one of the horses Maximum Security was adjudged to have impeded, though the offence was largely centered on his interaction with War of Will.

Track announcer Matt Dinerman disagreed with the decision and expressed sympathy for Saez:

Louisville-based attorney Ann Oldfather is representing Saez and gave a statement to Janet Patton of the Lexington Herald-Leader. She said they plan to appeal the decision and argued that other jockeys from the locker room have said Saez wasn't at fault.

Saez will not be able to return to the track until mid-June at the earliest.