Preakness 2019 Horses: Entry List, Vegas Odds and Dark-Horse Favorites

The 2019 Preakness Stakes carries much less intrigue than we thought it would two weeks ago.

Kentucky Derby winner Country House will not compete at Pimlico Race Course and neither will Maximum Security, who was disqualified after leading wire-to-wire at Churchill Downs.

In fact, Improbable is likely to be the only top-five finisher from the Kentucky Derby to participate in the Preakness Stakes.

With few clear-cut favorites expected to be in the field, Saturday's race could be one of the most open competitions we have seen during the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Entry List and Odds

Odds via OddsChecker.

Improbable (7-4)

War of Will (3-1)

Bourbon War (8-1)

Alwaysmining (8-1)

Anothertwistoffate (9-1)

Owendale (10-1)

Win Win Win (12-1)

Signalman (14-1)

Warrior's Change (16-1)

Bodexpress (16-1)

Market King (20-1)

Laughing Fox (20-1)

Dark-Horse Favorites

Win Win Win

Win Win Win is one of two low Kentucky Derby finishers competing in the Preakness field.

Win Win Win ended up ninth at Churchill Downs two weeks ago and he is not expected to be one of the betting favorites ahead of Saturday.

The horse's Kentucky Derby finish will scare away some bettors, but he does have a solid record of results this year.

Win Win Win took second at the Blue Grass Stakes and third at the Tampa Bay Derby, both of which were won by Kentucky Derby participants.

The horse trained by Michael Trombetta should not be affected by the quick turnaround, as he has raced in four of the five months in 2019.

If you want to back Win Win Win, you will point to the impressive finishes from the two pre-Derby races as reasons he can succeed at Pimlico.

Since there is no dominant horse in the Preakness field, Win Win Win could benefit from an early boost to the front of the pack to pick up a high finish.

Laughing Fox

Laughing Fox is one of the handful of horses making his Triple Crown debut at the Preakness.

Even though he has some of the longest odds to reach the winner's circle, Laughing Fox has experience against stiff competition that he could benefit from Saturday.

At the Arkansas Derby, Laughing Fox finished fourth behind Omaha Beach, Improbable and Country House.

Omaha Beach was the Kentucky Derby favorite before he scratched, Improbable is likely to be the Preakness favorite and Country House ended up as the Derby champion.

On the same day as the Kentucky Derby, Laughing Fox won the Oaklawn Invitational, and although it is not as major of a race as the first leg of the Triple Crown, something has to be said about coming into the Preakness off a victory.

Laughing Fox's trainer Steve Asmussen has won three Triple Crown races, including the 2007 and 2009 Preakness Stakes.

With a trainer who will get him properly prepared and good form going into Saturday, Laughing Fox could be a surprise top finisher.

