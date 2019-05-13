Rose Retirement Hint, MVP Reacts to Loss and Silva Suspension in MMA Roundup

Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the world of MMA.

Rose Namajunas Hints at Retirement After Loss to Jessica Andrade

After losing her UFC strawweight title in a knockout defeat to Jessica Andrade on Saturday, Rose Namajunas not only cast doubt on a potential rematch, she hinted she could retire from MMA altogether:

Per MMA Fighting's Alexander K. Lee, she said:

"I've been hearing that [there could be a rematch]. I definitely was whooping her butt, there's no doubt about that. I just kind of like, I don't know, we'll see if I'm still interested in this.

"I know I could beat her but I just, I don't know."

"I just want to do something else with my life right now," she added, when asked to clarify her uncertainty.

When pressed on whether she meant retirement, she said: "I don't know. We'll see. I'm not gonna make no decisions right now, I don't know. It's just hard to keep having fun with this."

The 26-year-old was on top in the contest until Andrade knocked her unconscious in the second round (U.S. only):

Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, whom Namajunas had beaten and subsequently defended her title against in her previous two fights, and former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt were among those to send her messages of support:

The defeat was Namajunas' fourth, and just her second since 2014.

Given the direction the fight was heading before the knockout, it's no wonder she's confident of coming out on top in a rematch, but it seems some time away from the sport might do her good.

Venom 'Still Smiling' After Douglas Lima Defeat

Michael "Venom" Page has reacted well to his knockout defeat to Douglas Lima at Bellator 221 on Saturday.

In a post on Instagram, the fighter said:

"If I had to take one L in my career I'm glad it was to this warrior [Lima] an amazing martial artist and person.

"I felt like I was in control the whole fight, made a mistake by standing up incorrectly and at this level it only takes one bad choice, and I paid for it.

"But I'm still smiling and even more motivated to get back in the cage and correct this mistake.

"Thank you to everyone that have sent such positive messages and another thank you to the haters fuelling my drive just like Arnold Schwarzenegger 'I'll be back.'"

The defeat—which occurred 35 seconds into the second round—was the first of Page's MMA career, taking him to 14-1, while Lima moved to 31-7.

A devastating leg kick swept Venom off his feet, before Lima finished him with an uppercut.

The Brazilian's win sent him to the final of the Bellator welterweight Grand Prix, where he'll fight the winner of Rory MacDonald's bout with Neiman Gracie on June 14.

Anderson Silva, Namajunas Given 180-Day Medical Suspensions

Time away from MMA might literally be what the doctor orders for Namajunas, as she, Bethe Correia and Anderson Silva have been given six-month medical suspensions from fighting again.

Per MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz, the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission confirmed the suspensions on Sunday, though they could be significantly reduced if cleared by a doctor.

Namajunas is set to receive an MRI scan on her neck after she lost to Andrade, and a green light could see her suspension reduced to 60 days, with no contact for 45 days, while Correia suffered an elbow injury in her defeat to Irene Aldana.

Cruz gave the latest on Silva, who suffered his first defeat on home soil in Brazil after Jared Cannonier sent him to the mat with a kick to the knee:

Depending on the doctor's assessment of his MRI, he could be allowed to fight again in 45 days with no contact for 30.

Laureano Staropoli also received a 180-day suspension following his unanimous decision-win against Thiago Alves, but his could be handed the same reduction as Silva depending on the X-ray he'll receive on his nose.

Alexander Volkanovski: 'I Want That Title' After Defeating Jose Aldo

Alexander Volkanovski has set his sights on the UFC's featherweight title after he beat Jose Aldo via unanimous decision at UFC 237 on Saturday.

Max Holloway holds the title, but his last fight saw him bid for the interim lightweight crown and lose to Dustin Poirier in the process.

Per MMA Junkie's Fernanda Prates and Ken Hathaway, asked if he would consider fighting someone else while waiting for Holloway, Volkanovski said:

"Just depends. How long will I have to wait? If he's injured for that long—interim titles are getting thrown around a bit, I'll fight for that interim title. Make that championship money. But whatever. We're going to have to sit and talk, but I want that title. I definitely, as you said, my claim is rock solid.

"I'm undefeated. I just beat the No. 1 contender. So I'm the guy. I really am. I've come to Brazil, and I took the King of Rio. I said, once I do that, I’ll be the guy that everyone is saying deserves that title, so I just want that shot."

ESPN's Ariel Helwani believes Volkanovski has done enough to earn a shot:

The 30-year-old extended his record to 20-1 with his victory against Aldo. His only defeat in MMA came in 2013, back in his fourth professional fight.

Whether Holloway is able to defend his crown or an interim title will be up for grabs, he's done as much as anyone to earn a chance at winning the belt.