Golden Shoe 2018-19: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Updated Points Table on May 13

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah was forced to share the Premier League's Golden Boot with Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Sunday.

The latter pair each bagged a brace as the Reds beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 and the Gunners won 3-1 at Burnley to pull level with the Egyptian on the last day of the English top flight's season.

Elsewhere, Fabio Quagliarella inched closer to finishing as Serie A's top scorer.

There was no change at the head of the race for the European Golden Shoe, though, as Lionel Messi failed to score for Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe served the final game of his three-match suspension for Paris Saint-Germain.

Here are the standings on May 13:

1. Lionel Messi, Barcelona: 34 x 2.0 difficulty factor = 68.0

2. Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain: 30 x 2.0 = 60.0

3. Fabio Quagliarella, Sampdoria: 26 x 2.0 = 52.0

4. Mbaye Diagne, Kasımpasa/Galatasaray: 30 x 1.5 = 45.0

T5. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 22 x 2.0 = 44.0

T5. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 22 x 2.0 = 44.0

T5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 22 x 2.0 = 44.0

T5. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 22 x 2.0 = 44.0

T5. Duvan Zapata, Atalanta: 22 x 2.0 = 44.0

T10. Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus: 21 x 2.0 = 42.0

Rules: Every European league has been assigned a difficulty rating by UEFA between one and two, which is multiplied by a player's goal tally to calculate his points total.

For example, the Turkish Super Lig has a rating of 1.5, so Mbaye Diagne's goal tally is worth fewer points than Kylian Mbappe's, as the latter scored them in Ligue 1 where there is a maximum rating of two.

Salah kicked off on Sunday two goals clear of his nearest rivals for the Golden Boot but found himself sharing the award by the final whistle.

Mane bagged both goals against Wolves, with the first coming when he tucked in Trent Alexander-Arnold's deflected cross after 17 minutes.

The pair combined again in the 81st minute when Mane glanced in a ball supplied by the full-back from deep.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang pounced on a mistake from Ben Mee and raced clear to break the deadlock in the 52nd minute as Arsenal took on Burnley at Turf Moor. He made it 2-0 11 minutes later when he volleyed in Alex Iwobi's cross at the back post.

Arsenal blogger Tim Stillman praised the Gabon striker's efforts this season:

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who managed Aubameyang during their time together at Borussia Dortmund, was pleased to see the trio share the award:

Though playing outside Europe's top five leagues ensured he had no realistic chance of winning the Golden Shoe this season, Mbaye Diagne continued his outstanding campaign on Saturday with another two goals.

He kept Galatasaray in pole position for the title with two injury-time goals—the first a penalty—to help his side battle back for a 3-2 win over Rizespor, taking his tally to 30 league goals for the season.

On Sunday, Quagliarella notched his 26th of the campaign in Sampdoria's 2-1 defeat at Empoli:

He's now five ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo with two matches remaining in the Italian season.

Though it's not beyond the realms of possibility the Juventus forward could make up that gap, barring some sensational exploits against third-place Atalanta next Sunday, he'll likely be forced to watch Quagliarella pick up the award when Juve travel to Samp on the final day.