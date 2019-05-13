Preakness 2019 Post Time: Important Start Time and Lineup Info

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Following on the heels of the Kentucky Derby, the 144th running of the Preakness Stakes is set to take place on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

The race is typically the second jewel in the coveted Triple Crown, but that honor is off the table this year. The winner of the Kentucky Derby, Country House, won't be running in the Preakness; according to trainer Bill Mott, via The Blood-Horse, the chestnut colt has a cough.

It's the first time since 1996 that the Derby winner will sit out the Preakness.

The original, later disqualified, winner of the Run for the Roses, Maximum Security, is also out of Saturday's race due to cuts on his hind legs. Derby contenders Code of Honor and Tacitus will be absent as well.

The lack of a Triple Crown contender could no doubt cause a drop-off in viewership ahead of the Preakness, but there's still plenty of intrigue on the line and talent in the stables heading into the race.

Let's break down the race info and the expected lineup in the days before the event.

2019 Preakness Stakes

Date: Saturday, May 18

Location: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, Maryland

Post Time: 6:48 p.m. ET

Distance: 1 3/16 mile (9.5 furlongs)

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Prior to the post position draw set for Wednesday, here is the anticipated lineup for Saturday's running of the Preakness, as well as early odds courtesy of SportsLine. Note that the 14-horse field is not yet finalized.

Improbable 2-1

War of Will 3-1

Alwaysmining 8-1

Win Win Win 8-1

Anothertwistafate 9-1

Bourbon War 10-1

Owendale 10-1

Signalman 14-1

Bodexpress 16-1

Laughing Fox 18-1

Warrior's Charge 30-1

Market King TBD

The smaller field of the Preakness will give some of the horses who disappeared in the Derby a chance to really show what they can do.

The probables who did not race at Churchill Downs are Signalman, Owendale, Alwaysmining, Anothertwistafate, Bourbon War, Mr. Money and Laughing Fox.



Current favorite Improbable came in fourth at the Kentucky Derby, behind Country House, Code of Honor and Tacitus.

The three-year-old colt is trained by Bob Baffert and will be ridden by jockey Mike Smith, who steered Justify to the Triple Crown last year. In the Derby, he was ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., who will be on Bourbon War at Pimlico.

Baffert-trained horses have won the Preakness seven times, but Improbable is the only horse from his stable expected to run in this year's race.

War of Will, who finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby, is another mount to keep your eye on come Saturday, should he run.

Casual thoroughbred racing fans may not know much about Alwaysmining this year, since he didn't run in the Derby, but he brings a bevy of experience to the race, having won seven of his 12 lifetime starts.