Video: Yankees vs. Rays Delayed After Tropicana Field's Lights Go Out

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2019

The Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Astros moved their three-game home series against the Rangers to St. Petersburg because of unsafe conditions from Hurricane Harvey. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

An electrical failure at Tropicana Field led to a cool moment in the stands during Sunday's game.

The lights went out in the ninth inning of the series finale between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees, leaving fans in the dark. However, they responded by turning on the lights on their cellphones, creating a "concert vibe," as Dawn Klemish of MLB.com noted:

Of course, the players were unable to play in this atmosphere, and the game was delayed until the lights came back on, but you do have to appreciate the fans' creativity.

On the other hand, this isn't a great way for the Rays to keep people in the seats, considering they already entered Sunday ranked second to last in the majors in average attendance, per ESPN.

Related

    Yankees Overcome Outage, Leave Rays' Bats Powerless

    Tampa Bay Rays logo
    Tampa Bay Rays

    Yankees Overcome Outage, Leave Rays' Bats Powerless

    Kristie Ackert
    via nydailynews.com

    Jose Altuve Placed on 10-Day IL with Hamstring Strain

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Jose Altuve Placed on 10-Day IL with Hamstring Strain

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    GDT: Snell is starting!

    Tampa Bay Rays logo
    Tampa Bay Rays

    GDT: Snell is starting!

    DRaysBay
    via DRaysBay

    Jackie Robinson's Dodgers Jersey Sells for $553.5K

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Jackie Robinson's Dodgers Jersey Sells for $553.5K

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report