Mavs' Kristaps Porzingis Caught on Video Bloodied After Apparent Fight in Latvia

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2019

DALLAS, TX - MARCH 26: Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on March 26, 2019 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
Glenn James/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis was involved in a physical altercation in his native Latvia that left the 23-year-old bloodied, TMZ Sports reported.

TMZ obtained footage from the scene, which shows Porzingis with blood above his right eye (note: may contain language NSFW):

According to the report, Porzingis was in Liepaja and visited multiple clubs in the area for some sort of celebration. During the night, a group confronted him and were "supposedly upset with the fact that he'd switched teams down here in the States."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium later reported the Mavericks are investigating the altercation, adding that the "current understanding is he was jumped at a club, assaulted and hit by objects."

Porzingis spent his first three-and-a-half years in the NBA with the New York Knicks. ESPN reported in January he had met with Knicks personnel and "left franchise officials with the impression that he wants to be traded."

Shortly thereafter, New York traded Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Trey Burke and Courtney Lee to the Mavericks for DeAndre Jordan, Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews and a pair of first-round picks.

Porzingis didn't appear in a game for the Mavericks, who shut him down in order to focus on his recovery from a torn ACL.

