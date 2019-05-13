SEC Baseball Tournament 2019: Bracket, Schedule, Format, Team Rosters, Standings

Wade Payne/Associated Press

How competitive is the SEC this baseball season? Well, half of D1Baseball.com's top 10 for RPI rankings are from the conference, and there are 10 teams in the Top 25. That's more than half of the conference, which has 14 schools.

In a little more than a week, the SEC tournament will decide which team from the conference will receive an automatic bid for this year's NCAA tourney.

There has been an SEC team in the College World Series finals in 10 of the past 11 seasons, while five conference teams have won the championship in that span.

This year, there's a strong chance it could also be an SEC team celebrating a College World Series championship in Omaha, Neb., in June. But there are still games to be played between conference teams before they take on the best from other conferences.

Bracket

An official tournament bracket is available at ESPN.com.

Standings

There are still regular-season games to be played, but here's how the SEC standings looked entering Monday.

SEC East

Vanderbilt 41-10 overall (20-7 conference)

Georgia 39-14 (18-9)

Missouri 34-18-1 (13-13-1)

Tennessee 35-17 (12-15)

Florida 30-23 (10-17)

South Carolina 26-25 (7-20)

Kentucky 25-26 (7-20)

SEC West

Arkansas 39-13 (19-8)

Mississippi State 42-10 (18-9)

Ole Miss 32-20 (15-12)

LSU 31-21 (15-12)

Texas A&M 34-18-1 (14-12-1)

Auburn 30-21 (13-14)

Alabama 29-23 (7-20)

Schedule

All times ET. All games will be televised on SEC Network unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, May 21 (Single Elimination)

Game 1: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed, 10:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, TBD

Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 seed, TBD

Wednesday, May 22 (Double Elimination)

Game 5: No. 3 seed vs. Winner of Game 1, 10:30 a.m.

Game 6: No. 2 seed vs. Winner of Game 2, TBD

Game 7: No. 1 seed vs. Winner of Game 3, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: No. 4 seed vs. Winner of Game 4, TBD

Thursday, May 23 (Double Elimination)

Game 9: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, 10:30 a.m.

Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, TBD

Game 11: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 5:30 p.m.

Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, TBD

Friday, May 24 (Double Elimination)

Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 11, 4 p.m.

Game 14: Winner of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 12, TBD

Saturday, May 25 (Single Elimination)

Game 15: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 11, 1 p.m.

Game 16: Winner of Game 14 vs. Winner of Game 12, TBD

Sunday, May 26 (Championship Game)

Game 17: Winner of Game 15 vs. Winner of Game 16, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Rosters

Full rosters can be found on SECSports.com.

Here are the SEC players among the Top 100 2019 MLB draft prospects per MLBPipeline.com:

5. OF JJ Bleday, Vanderbilt

15. LHP Zack Thompson, Kentucky

19. OF Kameron Misner, Missouri

25. SS Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M

42. LHP John Doxakis, Texas A&M

43. RHP Isaiah Campbell, Arkansas

55. LHP T.J. Sikkema, Missouri

56. LHP Ethan Small, Mississippi State

61. SS Will Holland, Auburn

69. LHP Matt Cronin, Arkansas

74. SS Josh Smith, LSU

82. RHP Tyler Dyson, Florida

83. RHP Zack Hess, LSU

91. OF Thomas Dillard, Ole Miss

92. OF Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas

93. 3B Aaron Schunk, Georgia

Format

In the opening day of the SEC tournament, the field will be cut from 12 teams to eight as four single-elimination matchups between the eight lowest-seeded teams will take place.

After that, the tournament becomes a double-elimination format for three days. Those matchups will cut the tourney field to the final four teams.

The semifinals take place in a single-elimination format on May 25, followed by a winner-take-all championship game on May 26.