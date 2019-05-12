Novak Djokovic Defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas to Win 2019 Madrid Open Final

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2019 Madrid Open final on Sunday and emerged the 6-3, 6-4 victor to win this competition for the second time in four years.

Djokovic—who won the Madrid Open in 2011 and 2016—returned to the final after three years away and was very impressive en route to beating his Greek opponent in straight sets.

Tsitsipas edged Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals and was pushed hard by Alexander Zverev in the last eight, while Djokovic played only six sets leading up to the final (quarter-final foe Marin Cilic withdrew).

Nole has maintained his 100 percent record in finals this season after triumphing at the Australian Open earlier this year, hoping to make an identical impact at the 2019 French Open in late May.

Djokovic forced a relentless pace in the first set but remained calculated throughout. Near enough every shot he attempted appeared to find its target, and Tsitsipas couldn't help but come second as the world No. 1 found his rhythm.

The Serb raced into a three-game lead after catching Tsitsipas cold on his first serve. The latter found his way into the match from there but couldn't chase back the deficit in what became an evenly balanced set.

The Greek underdog showed ingenuity with his drop shot and showed particular heart to come back from 0-30 down and save the sixth game at 3-2 down. It wasn't sufficient to save the set, though, as Djokovic's famous backhand demonstrated its value at Manzanares Park Tennis Center, via the Tennis Channel (U.S. only):

Tsitsipas trailed by three games after only 12 minutes, but the set's final scoreline painted a fairer picture of his talent.

Journalist Carole Bouchard praised the contender despite his early slip:

Tsitsipas didn't make the same mistakes in the second set and matched his opponent's pace blow for blow, but it was still a shortfall in the key moments against a mighty player that forced his defeat.

He saved two break points to lead 2-1 and kept the pressure on during most of Djokovic's service sets, though he couldn't muster the same defence when the Serb made a similar surge later on.

Sportswriter Jose Morgado lauded Djokovic's accuracy in the second set:

Tsitsipas failed to make Djokovic face a single break point, per FlashScore.com, and the favourite lunged at 4-4 to break the eighth seed a second time. Tsitsipas missed with his forehand and allowed his opposition in to serve for the match.

Djokovic came under heavy pressure until the last, and it told, as all three of the match points he failed to take were as a result of his own unforced errors.

He grasped the opportunity at the fourth time of asking, however, and Tumaini Carayoldetailed his catalogue of victories following a breathtaking display:

Fatigue appeared to become a big factor for Tsitsipas after a more exhausting week, not to mention the emotion of having already beaten Nadal in the semi-finals.

Djokovic couldn't hope for better preparation ahead of the French Open, which gets underway on May 26 and will see the world No. 1 attempt to win only his second title at Roland Garros (first in 2016).