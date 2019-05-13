EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 38

0 of 7

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Another Premier League season is in the books. They always pass so fast, don't they?

The final day of the 2018-19 iteration saw a sliver of drama, as Manchester City fell behind to Brighton & Hove Albion for just over a minute, opening the tiniest of windows of hope for Liverpool. But normal service soon resumed, as Aymeric Laporte headed them into a lead they would hold with ease.

Agony for the Reds, ecstasy for the Blues.

It's been a pleasure updating the EPL 100 throughout the campaign, charting the rise and fall of players' forms and fortunes while continually providing updates on who has been the very best in each position.

This is the final edition. Any player who features started at least 50 per cent of his teams' games—so, 19 or more. Any player who doesn't make that threshold doesn't feature.

Players who appeared in multiple positions (such as Wilfried Zaha, Mohamed Salah and Bernardo Silva) are categorized by the spot they have played in most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.