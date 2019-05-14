MLB Trade Deadline 2019: Predicting the Biggest Names Who'll Be Up for Grabs

0 of 8

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 2019 MLB trade deadline is going to be a leaguewide learning experience.

With the removal of the August waiver-trade period, teams will have to commit to being buyers or sellers by July 31 rather than waiting around an extra month to get a better feel for how things are playing out.

Look no further than the 2017 Houston Astros and their trade for Justin Verlander to see what kind of impact an August waiver trade could have on the postseason picture.

With teams forced to choose a direction one month earlier, there figures to be far more activity at this year's non-waiver trade deadline on July 31 than in years past.

While we're still more than two months away from that flurry of excitement, it's never too early to look ahead at who some of the top trade targets will be this summer.

Here, we've highlighted seven impact players to watch, while also providing a quick rundown of the always active relief pitching market.