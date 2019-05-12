Jackie Robinson's 1951 Game-Worn Brooklyn Dodgers Jersey Sells for $553.5K

Uncredited/Associated Press

Jackie Robinson's game-worn home jersey from the 1951 season with the Brooklyn Dodgers sold for $553,500 over the weekend, according to GoldinAuctions.com.

Robinson hit .338 that season, his fifth in baseball after breaking the MLB color barrier, adding 19 home runs, 88 RBI, 25 stolen bases and 106 runs. He helped lead the Dodgers to a 97-60 record and a three-game playoff for the NL pennant with the New York Giants.

The Giants famously won the pennant that year on Bobby Thomson's "Shot Heard 'Round the World" home run in the ninth inning of Game 3.

Robinson's game-worn jerseys are rare and generally sell for significant money given his important place in American history. According to Goldin Auctions, "Jackie's 1947 Brooklyn Dodgers rookie season home jersey sold for $2,600,000 in April of 2018."