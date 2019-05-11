Pitbull Freire Delivers Epic Bellator Moment with Round 1 KO of Michael Chandler

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire did what his brother couldn't... beat Michael Chandler for the Bellator lightweight world title. And in doing so, Pitbull became a two-division champ in Bellator.

Chandler beat Patricky Freire twice. Once for the Bellator lightweight tournament title, and another time for the lightweight championship. Patricio moved up briefly to 155 to make a run at the title and Chandler, but suffered an injury during a contest with Benson Henderson that stymied his attempt.

After returning to 145 and running through the division, Patricio got his shot at Chandler.

Famed referee turned color commentator "Big" John McCarthy stated on the broadcast, "Chandler is supposed to win to this fight, but that is just easy to say and a lot harder to do." Mere moments later, Pitbull connected with a right hand behind the ear to put Chandler down. A few more punches on the ground caused the referee to step in and stop the contest at 3:59 of the very first round.

The stoppage was quickly protested by Chandler. The replay showed he did little to defend the ground and pound, but he also popped quickly to his feet. The contentious finish will create a great storyline for a rematch, but on Saturday night Pitbull avenged his brother and stepped into the history books.

Freire claims many organizational records and becomes the undisputed king of Bellator.