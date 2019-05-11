Brad Keselowski Holds Off Alex Bowman in OT to Win NASCAR at Kansas City 2019

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Brad Keselowski's first win at Kansas Speedway was eight years ago, and the Team Penske driver won again on the track at the 2019 NASCAR Monster Energy Series Digital Ally 400 on Saturday night.

"I'm a little biased [because] I'm gonna go park this thing in Victory Lane," Keselowski said on the Fox Sports 1 broadcast after the race, "but this was an awesome race today."

Alex Bowman, seeking his first career victory, found the checkered flag in second after leading for 63 laps.

Erik Jones, Chase Elliott, Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher rounded out the top 10.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who has never had a top-10 finish at Kansas Speedway, claimed 11th.

For the majority of the race's first half, pole winner Kevin Harvick was in control. Harvick led for 105 laps, including a Stage 1 win, but a trip to pit road under false pretenses sidetracked him.

Harvick finished 13th.

Unforeseen circumstances also derailed Kyle Busch, the Monster Energy circuit overall points leader entering the night, as he was penalized for driving through too many pit boxes and had to restart at the rear. He never recovered and finished 30th, breaking his streak of top-10 finishes in 11 races—which was tied for most all-time to start a season.

Even while putting together that streak, Busch has somewhat struggled, as this marks his fourth straight finish outside of the top five.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.