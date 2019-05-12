Jared Cannonier Beats Anderson Silva Via TKO; Spider Suffers Knee Injury

Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Jared Cannonier added a legendary name to his resume with a first-round TKO win over Anderson Silva in the co-main event of UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro.

Cannonier was the aggressor from the get-go as a tentative Spider looked to counter. However, a well-timed inside leg kick turned out to be Silva's undoing. His knee buckled, bringing about the end of the fight. Per ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Silva apologized to the fight crowd after his loss, saying his knee had previously been "bothering" him during camp.

The result was not well-received by the Brazilian crowd who were hoping to see a hometown hero turn back the clock and pick up a win:

It was a response that Cannonier wasn't too happy with after scoring the biggest win of his career:

As MMA History Today noted, this isn't the first time Silva has suffered an apparent leg injury. Silva famously lost a fight against Chris Weidman due to a gruesome leg injury and referee Herb Dean was involved in that one as well.

The win is easily the biggest of Cannonier's career. Silva is long in the tooth and a shell of what he once was, but the name should bolster Cannonier's stock as he continues to transition to the middleweight division.

He has struggled to make an impact as both a heavyweight and a light heavyweight but is now 2-0 as a middleweight with a win over David Branch and Silva.

For Silva, this is just the latest evidence that it may be time to hang up the gloves. The 44-year-old has done just about all there is to do in the sport and will be considered one of the greatest of all time regardless of what he chooses to do from here, but he is just 1-6 with a no-contest in his last eight fights.

But the Brazilian seems to still love what he is doing.

"I still have some fights in my contract," Silva said, per Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting. "So [Cannonier] is one more fight, one more challenge, one more training camp that we have many things to explore with all the coaches and rediscover ourselves, find new things that we didn't imagine we could find in training, in physical preparation. I'm always learning more."

Losing fights to someone like Cannonier may be a sign that Silva's time has come, especially if the knee injury turns out to be serious. However, it's hard to deny the man has earned the right to get back in the Octagon considering his storied career.