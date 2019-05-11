Manchester United Confirm Ander Herrera Exit Amid PSG Transfer Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera will be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

The Red Devils confirmed the news on Saturday, posting a video of Herrera saying farewell to the club's supporters:

"There is red in my heart, I knew it from the first time I played here and in the moment that I first started to wear it," he said. "A club with thousands of fans that respect and remember all the players who give everything. Every time I represented this club in wins and losses even when I couldn't help from the grass. I understood what this club means."

Speculation has been rife about a possible departure for a while for the Spain international, with Jamie Jackson of the Guardian reporting in April that Herrera was close to agreeing to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Herrera signed for United from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, and after a slow start to life at the club, has gone on to establish himself as a key player at Old Trafford.



