Tony Ferguson vs. Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone Fight Reportedly Set for UFC 238

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The card for UFC 238 has officially been bolstered by Tony Ferguson's return.

Ferguson will fight Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at the event in Chicago on June 8, per ESPN's Ariel Helwani and Brett Okamoto on Friday.

"Yes, that's the card in a month," Helwani added. "UFC felt 238 was a bit thin and wanted to beef it up with Ferguson's return."

On Monday, Ferguson hinted at his return to the Octagon by tweeting, "'I'm Back MF's' - Champ S--t Only" (warning: contains language NSFW).

The 35-year-old posted photo proof (warning: contains language NSFW) of a meeting between him and UFC President Dana White on May 7, which must have been fruitful as Okamoto reported Friday that Ferguson, his management and the UFC are "deep in talks" about a new deal that would add him back to the active roster.

On top of the hype surrounding Ferguson's return, Helwani posited he "wouldn't be surprised if the winner of this fight ends up becoming the McGregor frontrunner when it's all said and done, too."

Cerrone is fresh off of a victory over Al Iaquita by decision as the main event of UFC Fight Night 151 on May 4. Ferguson's last UFC fight was on Oct. 6, 2018, when he knocked out Anthony Pettis in UFC 229 as the co-main.

Ferguson owns a 24-3 career record and an 11-fight winning streak.

The UFC 238 main event is set between Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes in the men's bantamweight division with the co-main being the women's flyweight fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Jessica Eye.