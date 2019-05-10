NBA Rumors: Trade Speculation Surrounding LeBron James, Tobias Harris and More

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Things have not broken well for the NBA's best and most powerful player.

A year after leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Los Angeles Lakers, there is a chance LeBron James could be on the move again.

The Lakers could not convince Tyronn Lue to become their head coach, and after missing out on James' former coach with the Cavaliers, the team is still seeking a successor to Luke Walton.

They also had a heavy interest in Monty Williams, but he ended up joining the Phoenix Suns.

The thought was they would get Lue to sign on to coach the Lakers, but ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported he was unhappy with the length of the contract offered and the idea that the team would select some of his assistants.

Smith also noted "folks close to Jeanie Buss" were urging her to trade James.

James does not have the coach he wanted in Lue, and he does not have a no-trade clause. Smith also said the 34-year-old has been working behind the scenes to get Kawhi Leonard to sign with the Lakers and not the Los Angeles Clippers.

ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne tweeted that the Lakers offered Lue a three-year deal to line up with James' contract, but the coach felt he deserved a five-year deal because he had won a championship with the Cavaliers in 2015-16.

Free agency will be the theme of the summer for a number of teams, and the Brooklyn Nets have suddenly thrown themselves into the picture of being a potential landing spot for some of the bigger names after making the playoffs this season.

Anthony Puccio of SNY reported elite free agents Leonard, Kevin Durant and Tobias Harris would at least give the Nets consideration when free agency hits in July.

Brooklyn has many of the things needed to attract key free agents, including playing in a top market, a winning team, strong young players and coaches who work on developing talent and helping players improve.

General manager Sean Marks will be able to make moves to sign big names if he can trade Allen Crabbe's contract, renounce D'Angelo Russell and let go of other players who don't have a contract for the upcoming season.

The Nets are also in a position for a big haul on draft night, with two first-round picks (17 and 27) as well as the New York Knicks' second-round pick. That selection is in the No. 31 slot, per Tankathon, and could be quite valuable.

Crabbe has one season remaining on a contract that will pay him $18.5 million and carries a cap hit of the same amount, per Spotrac. Russell will be a restricted free agent this summer.