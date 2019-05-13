NFL Teams Set to Take off in 2019

1 of 5

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Don't expect the Buffalo Bills to rack up yards and points like the top offensive groups in the league. We'll likely see a physical approach with quarterback Josh Allen and running backs LeSean McCoy, Frank Gore and Devin Singletary gouging defensive fronts on the ground.

On 89 carries in just 12 games (fourth-most among QBs), Allen ran for 631 yards (52.6 per game, most among QBs) and eight touchdowns last year (also the most among QBs). The coaching staff will likely want to cut down on the rush attempts to shield the signal-caller from excessive hits, but a strong commitment to the ground attack may open up opportunities downfield.

The Bills have two viable deep threats in Robert Foster and John Brown. In 2018, they recorded 20 and 17 yards per reception, respectively. The coaching staff has trust Allen to stretch the field; he completed 30 passes for 20-plus yards during his rookie campaign. Those two wideouts have the ability to go over the top and rack up yards after the catch, too.

The team also added Cole Beasley, who gives Allen another solid receiving option in the slot. Wideout Zay Jones took a significant step in his development, logging 56 receptions for 652 yards and seven touchdowns last year; he's able to line up on the inside or outside.

Keep in mind that the Bills went 9-7 and clinched a playoff berth with Tyrod Taylor under center in 2017. He only threw for 2,799 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions, but the ground attack ranked sixth with a fitting 2,017 yards. Using the same formula, Buffalo's strong-armed signal-caller can exploit defenses with well-timed deep strikes after the running game forces defenses into the box.

Buffalo's defense ranked second in yards allowed last season. The front office signed cornerback E.J. Gaines, who just needs to stay healthy after having a decent year with the team on the perimeter in 2017 before playing just six games for the Cleveland Browns in 2018. Defensive tackle Kyle Williams retired, but rookie Ed Oliver will join the front line as a potential pocket-pusher on the interior.

It won't look pretty, but a top-three ground attack and a stingy defense could make the Bills a pesky team to play in the postseason for years to come.