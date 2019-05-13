NFL Teams Set to Take off in 2019

NFL Teams Set to Take off in 2019May 13, 2019
It takes one offseason and a step in the right direction during the regular season to change a franchise's short-term outlook.
The Chicago Bears went from 5-11 in the basement of the NFC North to a 12-4 division leader between the 2017-18 campaigns. The organization hired a new head coach, added a superstar player to a top-10 defense and rookies on both sides of the ball became first-year contributors.
While every team's climb from pretender to contender doesn't reach peak results in one season, we can see the inner workings of a squad on the rise following a down year. Like the Bears, a coaching change, star playmaker and young talent could spark a revival. But don't underestimate continuity—in other cases, returning starters from injury, especially at the quarterback position, can boost a team's stock.
Based on what's transpired over the last year, five clubs stand out as ready to flip recent subpar finishes and mediocrity into solid runs for playoff spots. We're not talking about just one-off good seasons, who's going to rise with consistency over the next few years?
Buffalo Bills
Don't expect the Buffalo Bills to rack up yards and points like the top offensive groups in the league. We'll likely see a physical approach with quarterback Josh Allen and running backs LeSean McCoy, Frank Gore and Devin Singletary gouging defensive fronts on the ground.
On 89 carries in just 12 games (fourth-most among QBs), Allen ran for 631 yards (52.6 per game, most among QBs) and eight touchdowns last year (also the most among QBs). The coaching staff will likely want to cut down on the rush attempts to shield the signal-caller from excessive hits, but a strong commitment to the ground attack may open up opportunities downfield.
The Bills have two viable deep threats in Robert Foster and John Brown. In 2018, they recorded 20 and 17 yards per reception, respectively. The coaching staff has trust Allen to stretch the field; he completed 30 passes for 20-plus yards during his rookie campaign. Those two wideouts have the ability to go over the top and rack up yards after the catch, too.
The team also added Cole Beasley, who gives Allen another solid receiving option in the slot. Wideout Zay Jones took a significant step in his development, logging 56 receptions for 652 yards and seven touchdowns last year; he's able to line up on the inside or outside.
Keep in mind that the Bills went 9-7 and clinched a playoff berth with Tyrod Taylor under center in 2017. He only threw for 2,799 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions, but the ground attack ranked sixth with a fitting 2,017 yards. Using the same formula, Buffalo's strong-armed signal-caller can exploit defenses with well-timed deep strikes after the running game forces defenses into the box.
Buffalo's defense ranked second in yards allowed last season. The front office signed cornerback E.J. Gaines, who just needs to stay healthy after having a decent year with the team on the perimeter in 2017 before playing just six games for the Cleveland Browns in 2018. Defensive tackle Kyle Williams retired, but rookie Ed Oliver will join the front line as a potential pocket-pusher on the interior.
It won't look pretty, but a top-three ground attack and a stingy defense could make the Bills a pesky team to play in the postseason for years to come.
Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns head into the 2019 season with a lot of sizzle, but also legitimate substance. This team has star power and talent in development all over the roster.
The headlines will focus on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s impact on the passing game. Assuming he's able to stay healthy, the three-time Pro Bowler could have his first All-Pro season with ascending star quarterback Baker Mayfield under center.
In his rookie season, Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The Browns promoted their offensive coordinator, Freddie Kitchens, to head coach, which bodes well for continuity on that side of the ball and the young signal-caller's growth going into his sophomore season.
The coaching staff won't have to put immense pressure on the team's star offensive players. Wideout Jarvis Landry and tight end David Njoku will have one-on-one opportunities with additional defenders covering Beckham.
Furthermore, Cleveland has a top-10 rusher in Nick Chubb, who ran for 996 yards in his rookie campaign. New acquisition, running back Kareem Hunt will serve an eight-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy after pushing and kicking a woman during a fight in February and allegedly punching a man in June. Upon his return, he'll pair with the Georgia product, Chubb, to form one of the top backfield tandems in the NFL. The Pro Bowl tailback led the league with 1,327 rushing yards two years ago for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Beyond the flash on offense, the Browns will field an improved defense. Offseason acquisitions, interior tackle Sheldon Richardson and edge-rusher Olivier Vernon will bring an immediate impact in run defense and the pass rush. They'll join Larry Ogunjobi and rising star defensive end Myles Garrett.
Linebacker Christian Kirksey will return to action after he missed nine games with a hamstring ailment last year; the 26-year-old led the team in solo tackles (86) in 2017.
Rookie second-rounder Greedy Williams, who logged eight interceptions in two years at LSU, will pair with Pro Bowl cover man Denzel Ward on the perimeter to form a promising young tandem at cornerback. The front office also added an experienced veteran in safety Morgan Burnett to shore up the secondary.
The decision to promote Kitchens seems a bit shaky because he's a first-year head coach, but Matt Nagy faced the same situation in Chicago and was hired from outside the organization. Cleveland's lead skipper should fare well with his quarterback, an elite playmaker on the perimeter and a revamped defensive line amid a surge in the standings.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia's defensive expertise should continue to have a positive effect on that side of the ball. The defense ranked 21st and 27th in points and yards allowed during the 2017 term and then jumped to 16th and 10th, respectively, under those categories in 2018.
Last year, the Lions found a pass-rushing gem in Romeo Okwara on the waiver wire, acquired nose tackle Damon Harrison before the trade deadline and developed 2018 fourth-rounder Da'Shawn Hand into a versatile front-line defender. They're all major components of a group that ranked 10th against the run and 11th in sacks.
General manager Bob Quinn added defensive end Trey Flowers, who's familiar with Patricia from their time in New England, and depth across the defense. Fourth-round draftee Austin Bryant will have an opportunity to contribute as a rotational pass-rusher on the end. And, at 6'2", 205 pounds, fifth-round cornerback Amani Oruwariye has the physical traits to push for the No. 2 cornerback spot opposite Darius Slay.
The Lions could field a top-10 scoring defense in the upcoming season, but we cannot ignore their offensive upgrades.
Detroit hired offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who's called plays for six top-five rushing offenses, which featured Adrian Peterson in Minnesota and, for the most part, Marshawn Lynch in Seattle. The Lions don't necessarily have one talent that measures up to those two ball-carriers. But a combination of standout sophomore Kerryon Johnson (who averaged 5.4 yards per carry on 118 attempts as a rookie) and C.J. Anderson should balance the offense.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford has a rising star in 6'4", 213-pound wideout Kenny Golladay, who recorded 70 catches for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns in 2018. The Lions should experiment with two-tight-end sets using Jesse James and rookie first-rounder T.J. Hockenson. Both have displayed their pass-catching skills in receiver roles and should provide offensive versatility.
Detroit may experience a more gradual approach to the NFL's contender circle because of the stiff competition in the NFC North, but the team has the assets to make the jump.
New York Jets
In terms of acquisitions, the New York Jets had one of the best offseasons. General manager Mike Maccagnan signed versatile running back Le'Veon Bell, added a two-time All-Pro guard in Kelechi Osemele, acquired inside linebacker C.J. Mosley and selected Alabama standout Quinnen Williams with the No. 3 overall pick.
With those acquisitions, the team became much more versatile on both offense and defense. Quarterback Sam Darnold now has a dynamic pass-catching option out of the backfield. Bell could follow Osemele, a mauler on the interior and as a lead blocker, on the ground. Mosley will stabilize the defense with experience in adjusting personnel and countering offensive audibles. Williams has the ability to strengthen last year's 26th-ranked run defense and bolster the pass rush.
Quinnen Williams, Leonard Williams and Henry Anderson project as a strong front line able to take on initial blocks, which would allow the edge-rushers to take clear shots at the quarterback. That interior trio can also provide constant pressure itself.
Although cornerback Trumaine Johnson had an uneven first season with Gang Green, he managed to pick off four passes. Assuming Marcus Maye rebounds from an injury-riddled 2018 campaign, the Florida product and Pro Bowler Jamal Adams would give the Jets a promising safety tandem.
New head coach Adam Gase had a mediocre run in Miami, going 23-25 with one playoff appearance, but he'll take control of a talented offense in New York. Darnold's arm talent shows his high upside. Bell is a top-five running back if he picks up from his 2017 form before his decision to sit out the 2018 campaign because of a contract dispute.
At USC, Darnold only played with one wide receiver who's had notable success in the NFL, JuJu Smith-Schuster. He doesn't need star wideouts to move the ball through the air. Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Jamison Crowder have enough collective talent to challenge secondaries.
With a playmaker under center and a loaded defense, the Jets should compete with the Bills as one of the ascending teams in the league. This season, the New England Patriots will encounter tougher competition in the AFC East.
San Francisco 49ers
In comparison to the four other teams on this list, it's more cut-and-dry for the San Francisco 49ers. They need one position to stay healthy for full seasons: their starting signal-caller.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL three games into the 2018 campaign, which deflated the team's expectations. Despite his small sample size (10 starts), he's shown the ability to lead the huddle and produce. Without him, head coach Kyle Shanahan's passing offense ranked 15th in yards and 17th in touchdowns with C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens under center.
Upon his return, Garoppolo will have a budding star in tight end George Kittle, who logged 1,377 yards (an NFL record among tight ends) and five touchdowns last year. The offense will also feature a trio of dual-threat running backs: Matt Breida, Jerick McKinnon and Tevin Coleman.
In 2018, San Francisco's offensive line ranked 10th in adjusted line yards (4.56), per Football Outsiders. If there's continued success along the line and on the ground, the 49ers can balance their offensive attack.
San Francisco's secondary doesn't feature many playmakers aside from cornerback Richard Sherman, but a remodeled defensive line could force plenty of ill-advised throws from the pocket.
General manager John Lynch acquired edge-rusher Dee Ford via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs and selected defensive end Nick Bosa with the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft. Together, along with defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, the 49ers have a viable pass-rushing trio.
Although the 49ers are prone to giving up big plays on the back end, the defensive line will cover some of the lapses. A productive pass rush and Garoppolo's return to a balanced offense should propel San Francisco into the postseason conversation.