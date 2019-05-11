Every NFL Team's Biggest Remaining Offseason Need

0 of 32

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

The most exciting window of the offseason has come and gone. With most valuable free agents off the market and the NFL draft in the books, rosters across the league have been reinvented with hopes of reaching a new level in 2019.

However, resources are finite, and no team was able to patch every hole in its roster. Some teams appeared to willingly forgo addressing a position of need, while other teams had too many deficiencies to cover in one offseason. Barring a noteworthy trade, it will be difficult for teams to fix any of their remaining issues between now and September.

With that in mind, it's time to look at where each team is still most lacking heading into the new season.