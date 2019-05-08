Video: Bucks Fan Buys Danica Patrick Drink in Front of Aaron Rodgers at Game 5

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Former NASCAR star Danica Patrick's money is no good at Fiserv Forum—at least not to one fan.

As she was sitting courtside with boyfriend Aaron Rodgers at the Game 5 showdown between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, cameras caught Patrick trying to give a Bucks fan seated behind her money for a drink. However, the fan declined to take the cash.

Between Rodgers and Patrick, this is a sports power couple that may never have to pay for a drink in the state of Wisconsin.