Video: Bucks Fan Buys Danica Patrick Drink in Front of Aaron Rodgers at Game 5

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 17: Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers attend Game Two of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks on April 17, 2019 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Former NASCAR star Danica Patrick's money is no good at Fiserv Forum—at least not to one fan.

As she was sitting courtside with boyfriend Aaron Rodgers at the Game 5 showdown between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, cameras caught Patrick trying to give a Bucks fan seated behind her money for a drink. However, the fan declined to take the cash.

Between Rodgers and Patrick, this is a sports power couple that may never have to pay for a drink in the state of Wisconsin.

