Christian Dawkins, Merl Code Found Guilty of Conspiracy in NCAA Bribery Trial

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 8, 2019

Business manager Christian Dawkins arrives to court in New York, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Federal prosecutors have recommended multi-year prison sentences for Dawkins and two other men convicted of fraud for channeling secret payments to the families of top-tier basketball recruits to influence where the players went to school. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The jury reached a guilty verdict for aspiring sports agent Christian Dawkins and former Adidas consultant Merl Code in the NCAA corruption trial.

Per Adam Zagoria of the New York Times, Dawkins was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bribery and bribery and Code was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bribery.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

