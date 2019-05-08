Christian Dawkins, Merl Code Found Guilty of Conspiracy in NCAA Bribery Trial

Christian Dawkins, Merl Code Found Guilty of Conspiracy in NCAA Bribery TrialMay 8, 2019
Seth Wenig/Associated Press
The jury reached a guilty verdict for aspiring sports agent Christian Dawkins and former Adidas consultant Merl Code in the NCAA corruption trial.
Per Adam Zagoria of the New York Times, Dawkins was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bribery and bribery and Code was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bribery.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
