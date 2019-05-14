1 Hidden Gem on Each Top 10 College Football Team in 2019

0 of 10

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

All-American quarterbacks and highlight-reel playmakers will always be the featured stars on college football teams, but every roster has critical contributors outside of the spotlight.

For programs to reach their championship potential, complementary pieces must provide consistent value.

And the under-the-radar players deserve some recognition.

The order is based on a consensus ranking from seven post-spring polls around the media landscape. We tallied rankings from The Athletic, CBS Sports, ESPN, Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, USA Today and Yahoo, assigning 25 points for first, 24 for second, etc.