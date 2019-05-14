1 Hidden Gem on Each Top 10 College Football Team in 2019

1 Hidden Gem on Each Top 10 College Football Team in 2019May 14, 2019
All-American quarterbacks and highlight-reel playmakers will always be the featured stars on college football teams, but every roster has critical contributors outside of the spotlight.
For programs to reach their championship potential, complementary pieces must provide consistent value.
And the under-the-radar players deserve some recognition.
The order is based on a consensus ranking from seven post-spring polls around the media landscape. We tallied rankings from The Athletic, CBS Sports, ESPN, Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, USA Today and Yahoo, assigning 25 points for first, 24 for second, etc.
10. Florida
The Gem: Kadarius Toney, ATH
Kadarius Toney fills multiple roles for the Florida offense.
Mostly, he's a wide receiver. But it's also normal to see Toney lined up as the Wildcat quarterback or set to return kicks. He totaled 54 touches last season―including 25 catches and 21 rushes―and even threw a touchdown on a double pass.
Because the converted high school quarterback is still developing, his role has been limited. But as Toney's position-specific versatility improves, his athletic versatility will have more chances to shine.
9. Texas
The Gem: Joseph Ossai, B-Backer
After a breakout performance in the 2019 Sugar Bowl, Texas pass-rusher Joseph Ossai is headed for a notable season.
The 6'4", 245-pounder earned a spot in the rotation late last season, beginning with a mid-November clash against Iowa State. Over the last four contests, Ossai totaled 16 of his 20 total tackles. He posted a team-high eight takedowns in the victory over Georgia.
Heading into 2019, Ossai has seemingly secured a first-string role at the hybrid defensive end/linebacker position. His upside is recording double-digit tackles in the backfield this fall.
8. LSU
The Gem: K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB
If you follow recruiting, you might remember K'Lavon Chaisson. He was a 4-star prospect ranked No. 37 overall in the 2017 class, per 247Sports.
As a freshman, the defender was a rotational piece behind Arden Key. Chaisson garnered Freshman All-SEC honors, but 27 tackles didn't draw national attention. And while 2018 seemed likely to bring that recognition, a torn left ACL ended his season in the opener.
Chaisson returned to the practice field this spring and impressed.
"He's really looked good in the drills we've been doing," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said, according to Brooks Kubena of The Advocate. "It gives us confidence that we need in the pass rush. He's gonna have an excellent year."
7. Michigan
The Gem: Ben Mason, FB/DL
Jim Harbaugh loves having a short-yardage battering ram, and Ben Mason occupied that role in 2018. He logged just 33 carries―and a career-best run of six yards―yet scored seven touchdowns.
And the fullback is about to play a whole lot more.
"We'd like to see Ben Mason getting 60 plays a game, 70 plays a game," Harbaugh said, per Orion Sang of the Detroit Free Press. "Could be as a three-technique, could be as a defensive end. ... And tight end, we're going to play him at tight end as well in this offense."
Mason should score a handful of touchdowns, but his defensive contributions are a complete guess―and enormously intriguing.
6. Notre Dame
The Gem: Cole Kmet, TE
Prior to a season-ending elbow injury, Cole Kmet made eight strong appearances for Notre Dame. He pitched 18.2 innings and posted the second-lowest ERA (2.89) on the team.
Wait, wrong sport.
To this point, however, Kmet's greatest contributions in South Bend have come on the baseball diamond. That's about to change. Tim Prister of IrishIllustrated.com reported that elbow soreness led Kmet to focus on preparing for the 2019 season.
Kmet had 15 receptions for 162 yards last year but is expected to replace Alize Mack and his 36 catches in the starting lineup.
5. Ohio State
The Gem: Chris Olave, WR
Chris Olave entered November 2018 with two career catches. He exited the calendar year as a primary reason Ohio State destroyed Michigan and celebrated a Big Ten championship.
Against the rival Wolverines, Olave snagged a pair of touchdowns and provided the game-altering play with a blocked punt that OSU returned for a score. Then in the conference title, he diced Northwestern for career-high totals of five catches and 79 yards.
"That kid's the real deal," said former teammate Terry McLaurin, according to John Brice of Lettermen Row.
Following the departures of three 600-yard wideouts, Olave is bound for a significantly larger role in 2019.
4. Oklahoma
The Gem: Ronnie Perkins, DE
When someone mentions Oklahoma, most people think offense.
Given the Lincoln Riley-led program has produced Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Sterling Shepard, Joe Mixon and Marquise Brown in the last four years alone, that's an understandable reaction. But all that attention often overshadows the talent on defense.
Ronnie Perkins collected 37 tackles with eight for loss―including five sacks―as a freshman. However, he was nowhere to be found on the postseason All-Big 12 list.
An offseason of development combined with a promising senior-heavy rotation should give Perkins an opportunity to grab the spotlight.
3. Georgia
The Gem: Tyler Simmons, WR
Georgia has a ton of production to replace. Of the six players who caught at least 20 passes in 2018, one graduated, four declared early for the NFL draft, and Jeremiah Holloman is back.
This is Tyler Simmons' final chance to shine, but it's a promising one.
Over three seasons with the Bulldogs, he's managed just 19 touches. Last season, however, Simmons showed off some explosiveness with 269 scrimmage yards on nine catches and five carries. He totaled three touchdowns of 49-plus yards.
Even with limited past production, Georgia is counting on Simmons to emerge as a starter and Holloman's top complement this season.
2. Alabama
The Gem: DJ Dale, DT
Alabama signed 20 players with a higher recruiting ranking than DJ Dale, but the defensive lineman is already pushing for a starting job.
The early enrollee quickly climbed the depth chart in spring practice and earned a place on the first-string unit. He also secured a share of the Jerry Duncan "I Like to Practice" Award, per AL.com.
"He's got good initial quickness, good power, strikes, seems to be pretty conscientious, shows a little maturity about being able to go out there and do his job," said Alabama coach Nick Saban, according to Charlie Potter of 247Sports.
Retaining that position into the season will be challenging, but Alabama isn't handing out first-string reps because it's kind. Dale is set to impact the rotation this fall.
1. Clemson
The Gem: Lyn-J Dixon, RB
Clemson returns All-American runner Travis Etienne, so there's no long discussion about who will be the featured back.
Lyn-J Dixon, though, has 1,000-yard potential as a backup.
In 2018, the freshman scampered for 547 yards on just 62 carries―a remarkable 8.8-yard average. That alone is reason for excitement, but Dixon's workload should increase substantially after the departures of Adam Choice and Tavien Feaster.
If Clemson obliterates teams like it did last season, Dixon could be the nation's most prolific second-string running back.
All recruiting information via 247Sports. Stats from NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or B/R research. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.