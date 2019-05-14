2019 NBA Draft: Top Prospects and Pre-Lottery 1st-Round Order

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The first edition of the revamped NBA draft lottery will enter the spotlight Tuesday, May 14, when the first 14 picks are made official.

Entering the night, three franchises―the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns―each hold 14 percent odds of receiving the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. And, despite the rumors you may hear, a chance to draft Zion Williamson.

But there's also plenty of other dramatic storylines.

Could the Boston Celtics steal a pair of top-10 selections? Will brand-name franchises like the Chicago Bulls or Los Angeles Lakers rise into a more favorable spot? Might the Cavs land another No. 1 overall spot or the Philadelphia 76ers get an absurd amount of luck and turn the Sacramento Kings' pick into the top choice?

The answers will arrive Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

2019 NBA Draft

Pre-Lottery NBA Draft Order

1. New York Knicks

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Phoenix Suns

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Atlanta Hawks

6. Washington Wizards

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Memphis Grizzlies

9. Atlanta Hawks (from Dallas Mavericks)

10. Minnesota Timberwolves

11. Los Angeles Lakers

12. Charlotte Hornets

13. Miami Heat

14. Boston Celtics (from Sacramento Kings)

Remainder of 1st Round (finalized)

15. Detroit Pistons

16. Orlando Magic

17. Brooklyn Nets

18. Indiana Pacers

19. San Antonio Spurs

20. Boston Celtics (from Los Angeles Clippers)

21. Oklahoma City Thunder

22. Boston Celtics

23. Utah Jazz

24. Philadelphia 76ers

25. Portland Trail Blazers

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Houston Rockets)

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Denver Nuggets)

28. Golden State Warriors

29. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto Raptors)

30. Milwaukee Bucks

Top Prospects

Zion Williamson is an undisputed first-tier talent. While not a guaranteed superstar, he's a definite can't-miss prospect given his combination of size, explosiveness, effort, intelligence and production. The 6'7", 285-pounder averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks at Duke last season.

And then there's a gap.

For many analysts, Murray State point guard Ja Morant is unchallenged as the second-best prospect in the class. He registered 24.5 points and 10.0 assists per game, showing off tremendous athleticism, creativity as a ball-handler and outstanding vision.

"The best thing about that kid is his decision-making," Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said of Morant. "I mean, you're talking about an elite, elite decision-maker, who's got elite athleticism."

Morant will occupy his own prospect tier for some NBA teams. That's not a unanimous outlook, though.

Duke guard R.J. Barrett, Texas Tech wing Jarrett Culver and Virginia forward De'Andre Hunter will be higher than Morant on some draft boards. Barrett has an attractive offensive skill set, while Culver and Hunter are complementary scorers who could be pivotal defenders at the next level.

Those players are potentially all top-five picks, but the remainder of the top 10 remains up for debate.

Duke wing Cam Reddish, Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke, Oregon center Bol Bol and Texas center Jaxson Hayes should be popular choices on mock drafts. Among others, French forward Sekou Doumbouya, Georgian center Goga Bitadze, North Carolina guard Coby White and Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland are likely in consideration, too.

While team preference is the key variable, the predraft process will provide further insight into how these prospects are viewed.

