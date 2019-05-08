Conor vs. Cerrone 'Makes Sense,' Dana Talks Burroughs, Ortega Rips Fan

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Conor McGregor fighting Donald Cerrone could still happen, according to UFC president Dana White.

The latter told talked up the idea on The Jim Rome Show (h/t MMA Junkie) on Tuesday: "This Cerrone fight makes sense, there's a couple different options out there for him. He was talking about the Cerrone fight at one point. I don't really know but that fight makes sense."

If there is an obstacle for McGregor stepping into the Octagon to face the fighter known as "Cowboy" it could be convincing the former he still needs the competition.

White pointed out how McGregor has no financial incentive to compete again, noting the lavish rewards "The Nortorious" accrued from meeting Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the boxing ring.

Away from fighting, McGregor has also made a success of selling his own branded whiskey, with White referencing how the 30-year-old has "just hit a billion dollars of sales."

Even though he has his doubts about McGregor's willingness to rush back into action, White said talks are planned to ensure the Irishman does exactly that: "He and I are getting together very soon within the next week and we're going to figure out what next for him and I see him fighting this summer."

Those talks are likely to bear fruit since McGregor recently revealed on Twitter how he still feels the need to test himself in the mixed martial arts world:

McGregor retaining a competitive edge is good news for White since it means he may respond to Cerrone calling him out recently. Cerrone beat Al Iaquinta at UFC on ESPN+9 main event in Ontario on Saturday for his 23rd win in UFC and 36th of his career.

Afterwards, Cerrone wasn't shy about inviting McGregor to a summer bout, per MMA Junkie's Dave Doyle: "I want the title, whatever that means. Unless, Conor McGregor, you want to fight me in July. I'm ready. Fourth of July, let's do it."

McGregor should answer the challenge after his pride was wounded when he tapped out against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in his last fight. The controversial fight last October ended in a brawl involving members of both competitors' entourages and fines and suspensions for McGregor and Khabib.

While White is anxious to get UFC's biggest draw back involved, he's also thinking about his next potential star. The 49-year-old likes the idea of having Jordan Burroughs compete under his banner.

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Speaking to The Jim Rome Show (h/t BJPenn.com's Drake Riggs, Harry Davies of Bloody Elbow), White said: "Yeah, listen, I'm always interested in, you know, these guys that are considered the best athletes in whatever it is they do wanting to come to the UFC. Yeah, obviously I'd be very interested."

Burroughs is a freestyle wrestling expert who competed at the 2008 Olympics, and he recently beat Ben Askren at an event dubbed "Grapple at the Garden." Burroughs has told ESPN MMA he is interested in performing in a mixed martial arts arena.

While Burroughs would be an unknown quantity should he make the switch, even a proven fighter such as Brian Ortega has his doubters.

The 28-year-old featherweight, who suffered a damaging defeat at Max Holloway at UFC 231, was in no mood to have his credentials called out by a fan on Twitter on Tuesday:

Ortega is readying a comeback, although it's fair to say it won't generate even a fraction of the headlines McGregor's seemingly inevitable return will.