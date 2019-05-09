UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade Odds, Tickets, Predictions and Pre-Weigh-in Hype

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC heads to Rio de Janeiro with a heavily Brazilian card featuring Jessica Andrade gunning for Rose Namajunas' women's strawweight championship in the main event.

Andrade has gone on a three-fight win streak since losing her last title shot to Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Now she'll see if she can parlay that momentum into a career-changing win over a champion who will be looking to defend her belt for the second time.

Andrade will be joined on the card by Anderson Silva. The legendary Brazilian will take on Jared Cannonier in middleweight action while former champion Jose Aldo will look to end Alexander Volkanovski's hot streak.

Here's the complete lineup of fights along with ticket information, odds and predictions for the nights biggest bouts.

UFC 237 Fight Card

Main Card (PPV on ESPN+ at 10 p.m.)

Prelims (ESPN at 8 p.m.)

Prelims (Fight Pass at 6:15 p.m.)

Rose Namajunas Embracing Challenge of Title Defense

The UFC is granting no favors in its matchmaking for "Thug" Namajunas' championship reign. The 26-year-old will finally fight someone who isn't Jedrzejczyk with the belt on the line, and she doesn't even come into the bout as the betting favorite.

Andrade is 6-1 since dropping down to 115 pounds. Outside of a loss to Jedrzejczyk, she has been consistently great in the division, capped off with a brutal knockout win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Namajunas' rivalry with Jedrzejczyk was great, but she hasn't fought anyone else in two years. It's a challenge that she looks forward to taking on in the main event.

"I've spent not just the last year fighting the same girl, Joanna (Jedrzejczyk), but then years prior to that, even after having other opponents, I still was thinking about her," she said, per MMA Fighting. "So this is the first time where I'm not thinking about her. I'm thinking about somebody else, thinking about Andrade, and at the end of the day, it's always just a fight against myself, so just remembering that has been a challenge, but it's something that I'm going to overcome."

Andrade definitely provides a different obstacle than Jedrzejczyk. While the Polish kickboxer was a true problem at range, Andrade brings the explosiveness and power that can change a fight in an instant.

Namajunas hasn't had to deal with anyone that has the kind of power she'll see on Saturday night. However, she's proved to be a finisher in her own right. She has five submissions and one TKO in eight career wins.

Ultimately, Namajunas may not have the power to finish Andrade, but the former's underrated athleticism and versatility should be enough to force the latter to chase and fight at the champion's pace.

Prediction: Namajunas via decision

Jared Cannonier Unfazed By Anderson Silva's Legacy

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Once upon a time, the battle of fighting Silva largely took place before ever stepping into the cage.

The Spider's aura of invincibility was a real thing. His ability to dismantle the most legitimate of contenders in the middleweight division was awe-inspiring and could be seen in those who tried to pry the title away from him.

Now? Not so much.

Cannonier—perhaps the most unworthy Silva opponent in more than a decade—has already said the mythos of Silva won't affect him on Saturday.

"People can't really affect how I feel, how I approach things," Cannonier said, per Fernanda Prates of MMAjunkie. "All the things he's done, I'm not afraid of anything that he's capable of doing. I've already accepted that fact. I already signed on the dotted line. I already know what he can do. I'm sure he's aware of some of the things that I can do."

Silva did survive three rounds with Israel Adesanya in February, but it didn't appear the new middleweight interim titleholder was willing to pull the trigger against an idol of his.

In his prime, this would have been a joke of a fight for Silva. The fact that he's a slight underdog is just a sign of the times. The lightning-quick reflexes and spot-on accuracy that once made him the most lethal fighter in the history of the division is now faded.

Cannonier is a good enough athlete to show that once again.

Prediction: Cannonier via third-round TKO