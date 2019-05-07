Enes Kanter Asked Hakeem Olajuwon for Ramadan Fasting Advice Amid NBA Playoffs

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter told reporters he sought the advice of Hakeem Olajuwon on how to maintain his level of play while fasting during Ramadan.

"I texted Hakeem, because I met him like two years ago and I know what he did in, I think it was 1995, when he won the MVP in the playoffs. But I texted him and was like, 'Hey, how did you fast through Ramadan and play at a really high level?'" Kanter said. "And he gave me some tips. He gave me what he was eating, when he would wake up—like at 4 in the morning—how much water he was drinking and stuff."

Ramadan is a holiday during which Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. That means Kanter will refrain from eating, drinking or taking medication during daylight hours. Kanter is currently dealing with an injured shoulder.

"I took medicine at like 4 in the morning and I will take medicine again right before the game, because I can break my fast before the game," Kanter said. "But I'll be fine."

Ramadan began May 5 and runs through June 4. Kanter had just five points and 10 rebounds in 29 minutes of action in Sunday's Game 4 loss, which was on the first day of the holiday.

"It's just mind over matter, man," Kanter said. "I think it just gives you so much positive vibes that just go out there to say, 'You know what, I'm doing this for God, so God [will] help me.'"

Tuesday night's Game 5 is scheduled to begin following sunset, and Kanter said he may have peanut butter and jelly sandwiches made for him to eat on the bench to maintain his energy levels.