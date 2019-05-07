UFC's Anthony Johnson Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge; Allegedly Grabbed GF

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Former UFC fighter Anthony Johnson was arrested on domestic violence charges following an argument with his girlfriend on Monday, according to TMZ Sports.

The woman told police Johnson "forcefully picked her up" and carried her into another room while she was trying to "pack [his] belongings to throw him out of the house."

She reportedly did not suffer any visible injuries.

TMZ posted a photo of his mugshot:

Johnson reportedly admitted to grabbing and carrying her, though he denied any intent to harm.

Johnson was given three years' probation on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in August 2010 after pleading nolo contendere in the case. The San Jose Mercury News (h/t MMA Fighting) reported at the time that Johnson and an ex-girlfriend suffered minor facial injuries after an argument.

He was also suspended from the UFC in September 2014 after the mother of his children alleged domestic violence from 2012.

Steven Marrocco of MMA Junkie reported in March that a woman in Florida filed a restraining order against Johnson because there was "an immediate present danger of dating violence."

Johnson finished his career with a 22-6 record. He retired from competition following a second title-fight loss to Daniel Cormier, at UFC 210 in April 2017, for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.