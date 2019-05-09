Rising NFL Stars to Keep an Eye on in 2019

0 of 8

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It takes more than one productive campaign to spot a rising star in the NFL. Oftentimes, the buildup after multiple seasons provides a pattern that spectators should monitor going into the next year.

What's a rising star? It's a player without an All-Pro or Pro Bowl season and in the prime of his career.

We'll focus on those trending up with at least two seasons in the league.

It's also important to pinpoint prospective roles, usage for offensive players and scheme fit when identifying the next crop of stars. Ascending talents need a system that accentuates their skill sets for optimal production.

We'll highlight eight players who are on the verge of leaguewide recognition.