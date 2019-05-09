Finding a Perfect Trade Fix for Every MLB Team in 2019

0 of 30

The more time passes, the closer the 2019 Major League Baseball season gets to the July 31 trade deadline.

Rather than wait to see how it all pans out, we've pondered one perfect trade for all 30 MLB teams.

For contenders, this required finding impact players who would solve problems. For everyone else, it meant singling out prospects who would help in the long run. In either case, we only considered players who realistically are or could be available. A couple of players stood out as ideal solutions for more than one team.

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.