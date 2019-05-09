Finding a Perfect Trade Fix for Every MLB Team in 2019

Finding a Perfect Trade Fix for Every MLB Team in 2019May 9, 2019
The more time passes, the closer the 2019 Major League Baseball season gets to the July 31 trade deadline.
Rather than wait to see how it all pans out, we've pondered one perfect trade for all 30 MLB teams.
For contenders, this required finding impact players who would solve problems. For everyone else, it meant singling out prospects who would help in the long run. In either case, we only considered players who realistically are or could be available. A couple of players stood out as ideal solutions for more than one team.
We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.
Arizona Diamondbacks: Shane Greene
The Arizona Diamondbacks are such a surprise success story that even they're not sure what they'll do on the trade market.
"We are hoping this team tells us what to do—directs us what to do—as we move through the season," general manager Mike Hazen told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "To this point, we've played good baseball."
Assuming the D-backs are in a buying mood, their best play would be for a late-inning reliever who could help improve their bullpen's subpar strikeout rate.
Detroit Tigers right-hander Shane Greene would do the trick. The 30-year-old is typically an above-average source of strikeouts, and he's mixing a career-best 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a 1.69 ERA. Plus, the D-backs would control him through 2020.
Atlanta Braves: Madison Bumgarner
Given the sorry states of their starting rotation and bullpen, the Atlanta Braves ought to consider signing both Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel off the free-agent market.
But since they would apparently rather pinch pennies, solutions via the trade market will have to do. To this end, the best they can do is a deal for Madison Bumgarner.
No thanks to shoulder and hand injuries, the San Francisco Giants ace had a tough time in 2017 and 2018. But he's bouncing back in 2019 by way of a decent 3.99 ERA and a much-improved strikeout-to-walk ratio.
The Braves would only be renting Bumgarner, 29, for the rest of the year, so he wouldn't cost them too much from their No. 2 farm system. The potential payoff would be a veteran leader and innings-eater for a rotation that badly needs both.
Baltimore Orioles: Touki Toussaint
The Baltimore Orioles have a long road ahead in their rebuild, and it's only going to get shorter if they improve a farm system that ranked 19th going into spring training.
But the Orioles don't have much in the way of trade chips. In light of his club control through 2021 and his career 3.12 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, righty reliever Mychal Givens is the best bet to bring back even one primo prospect.
Certainly, the Orioles' best hope is to deal Givens to the relief-needy Braves for one of their many prized young pitchers.
Touki Toussaint could be the right mix of attainable and appealing. The 22-year-old's credits include excellent stuff and some major league experience, but his control problems have created some uncertainty over how he fits into Atlanta's plans. Baltimore could afford to be more patient with him.
Boston Red Sox: Will Smith
With both David Price and Nathan Eovaldi on the injured list with elbow ailments, it's arguably a starting pitcher the Boston Red Sox need most.
Both Price and Eovaldi could be back in a matter of weeks, however. If they are, the focus will shift back to a bullpen that's been better than expected but only to the tune of a 4.02 ERA.
It wouldn't hurt the Red Sox to mix in an impact left-hander with their many talented righties. They can't do better than Will Smith, who owns a 3.11 ERA and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings since 2013.
The Giant also has a reasonable $4.2 million salary, which is relevant to Boston's luxury-tax situation. And lest anyone worry about how he'd fare against the righty-heavy lineups in New York and Houston, Smith is a rare lefty who doesn't come with a platoon split.
Chicago Cubs: Will Smith
The Chicago Cubs might want to consider upgrades for an outfield that's produced only 1.0 wins above replacement, according to Baseball Reference. Their bullpen, however, should take priority.
It has a modest 4.15 ERA, and additional concerns involve an abundance of walks and the ongoing absence of righty closer Brandon Morrow. The Cubs would be wise to trade for a nice, reliable late-inning reliever.
They're another club that really can't do any better than Will Smith. Depending on the health and availability of Oakland Athletics closer Blake Treinen, Smith is going to be the single best reliever on this summer's market. To boot, his left arm would balance a righty-leaning relief corps.
Yet another thing the Cubs have in common with the Red Sox is an iffy luxury-tax situation that wouldn't be disrupted too much by Smith's salary.
Chicago White Sox: Corbin Martin
The Chicago White Sox have carried out their rebuild by the book, yet problems are arising with their cache of young pitchers.
Top prospects Michael Kopech and Dane Dunning are recovering from Tommy John surgery, and veteran lefty Carlos Rodon might be next to go under the knife. In the meantime, righties Reynaldo Lopez and Lucas Giolito have a combined 5.40 ERA.
A trade of slugging first baseman Jose Abreu—who's celebrating his walk year with an .889 OPS and nine home runs—could be a means for the White Sox to right their pitching ship.
Especially if they can interest the Houston Astros, whose first base WAR is in the red. In exchange, the White Sox might be able to pry Corbin Martin loose. He's a 23-year-old righty with enough stuff and polish to rank as MLB.com's No. 74 prospect, and he's close to being MLB-ready.
Cincinnati Reds: Peter Lambert
The Cincinnati Reds came into the year as would-be contenders. But at the rate they're going, it likely won't be long before they're in sell mode.
The bright side is that the Reds kinda-sorta prepared for this by building their roster on a foundation of rented assets. Among them are right fielder Yasiel Puig, second baseman Scooter Gennett and right-hander Tanner Roark.
It should be Puig (who's started slow) or Gennett (who's injured) who has the most value this summer. Either way, the Reds could have a willing trade partner in the offense-needy Colorado Rockies.
Peter Lambert would be a good centerpiece for the Reds to target. The 22-year-old righty has had a rough time since moving to Triple-A Albuquerque, but his sharp control and diverse pitch mix point to a future as a dependable major league starter.
Cleveland Indians: Nicholas Castellanos
Now that Corey Kluber has joined fellow ace Mike Clevinger on the injured list, it's hard not to speculate about whether the Cleveland Indians might be a seller this summer.
They are winning more than they're losing, however, and the Minnesota Twins haven't put them in too deep a hole in the American League Central.
If the Indians do indeed buy this summer, their top priority must be a shallow offense that's produced a .634 OPS and 3.5 runs per game. In particular, they need a bat for an outfield that's mustered only a .586 OPS.
Nicholas Castellanos has been a viable target for a while. It likely wouldn't cost the Indians an arm and a leg to rent the 27-year-old right fielder from the Tigers, and they'd be getting a guy with an .828 OPS since 2016.
Colorado Rockies: Scooter Gennett
To follow up an earlier point about the Rockies offense, its .723 OPS is the lowest in the franchise's 27-year history.
Nowhere does the Colorado lineup need help more than at second base. The position has produced a .484 OPS as well as minus-0.6 WAR.
It's a good thing for the Rockies that the trade market figures to be fairly rich with second baseman. Miami Marlins veteran Neil Walker will certainly be available. So might Tommy La Stella if the Los Angeles Angels don't pull it together.
But assuming he fully recovers from a groin strain, Scooter Gennett should be atop Colorado's wish list. The Reds' 29-year-old has posted an .859 OPS and hit 50 home runs over the last two seasons. The Rockies would have to pay a premium for that—but less for Gennett's final few months before free agency.
Detroit Tigers: Cristian Pache
Nicholas Castellanos and Shane Greene are as good as gone from the Tigers. But if Detroit is feeling bold, there's also the nuclear option of trading breakout lefty Matthew Boyd.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Tigers might indeed deal Boyd—but only for "a premium young hitter who would complement the young pitchers rising through their system."
That will certainly be easier said than done. But in light of their shallow rotation and deep farm system, the Braves are one team that might consider such a deal. And for Boyd, they might just be willing to surrender Cristian Pache.
If so, the Tigers would get a toolsy 20-year-old outfielder who's following a red-hot spring training with a .920 OPS at Double-A Mississippi.
Houston Astros: Jose Abreu
The Astros have started out somewhat slower than expected, yet they don't have many weaknesses.
Pretty much the only areas Houston might want to see to are the back end of its starting rotation and first base. Whereas top prospect Forrest Whitley is waiting in the wings to address the former, there's not much hope that the latter's minus-0.1 WAR will get better via an in-house solution.
Possible options include two dependable sluggers: Justin Smoak of the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Abreu of the White Sox.
Between the two, Abreu's more extensive track record of star-level slugging gives him the edge. To boot, the righty swinger would probably benefit from taking regular aim at the Crawford Boxes at Minute Maid Park.
Kansas City Royals: Will Benson
The Kansas City Royals are trying to rebuild with some dignity, yet they're on pace for a second straight 100-loss season anyway.
There isn't much point in them keeping veteran left fielder Alex Gordon around. The 35-year-old is recouping some lost trade value with an .878 OPS and six homers. Assuming he's willing to waive his 10-and-5 rights, the Royals will stand to get something for him this summer.
Gordon is owed $20 million this season, however, and there aren't many obvious fits for him. Perhaps the only one is Cleveland, where the Indians are getting minus-0.3 WAR out of left field.
Even if the Indians see Gordon as a solution, they may only be willing to give their AL Central rival an upside play. Will Benson could be a mutually agreeable option. Despite an ongoing issue with making contact, the toolsy 20-year-old is coming alive with an .887 OPS for Single-A Lake County.
Los Angeles Angels: C.D. Pelham
As yet another season goes south on them, the Angels will have to try to cut their losses on the trade market.
They'll only be in a position to deal their rentals, however, and veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy is the lone player trending toward having any kind of value. The 32-year-old is playing every day and putting up a solid .775 OPS.
If they want to double down on their surprising start, the Texas Rangers could be in the market for a catcher. So far, their backstops have produced minus-0.4 WAR.
Lucroy won't be worth any blue chips on his own, but he might bring back an MLB-ready upside play. The Angels might favor hard-throwing lefty C.D. Pelham. The 24-year-old has some control problems to iron out, yet his electric fastball-cutter combination might eventually make him a dominant closer.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Shane Greene
The Los Angeles Dodgers are fine in the hitting and starting pitching departments, but they could use some help in a bullpen that's struggled.
That could be their cue to rekindle their interest in Greene.
According to the late, great Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, the Tigers righty was on the Dodgers' radar ahead of last year's trade deadline. Presumably, they were interested in him in part because of his velocity and in part because of his spin.
Though Greene's velocity and spin are down so far in 2019, neither is keeping him from striking out batters at a career-best rate. That would be of much help to a pen that's barely striking out a batter per inning.
Miami Marlins: Sam Hilliard
The Marlins are on pace to lose 117 games. Moreover, the value of their top trade chips is mostly kaput.
Save for Neil Walker. The 33-year-old has been an above-average hitter for most of his career, and so it goes in 2019 to the tune of an .802 OPS.
Though the Rockies may have other ideas, there's no better place for Walker than second base in Colorado. The Marlins wouldn't get much for renting Walker to the Rockies, but they might target a high-upside player without a clear role in the Colorado organization.
Basically, Sam Hilliard. The 25-year-old has the experience necessary to be a part of the Rockies outfield, but he's still working on refining his tools. Colorado might be fine with wishing him luck in Miami, though it admittedly may take more than Walker to convince it to do so.
Milwaukee Brewers: Madison Bumgarner
The Milwaukee Brewers downplayed an unspectacular starting rotation in 2018, so they figured they'd try for more of the same in 2019.
So far, so not good. The Brewers have used a National League-high-tying nine different starters, and all it's gotten them is a 4.92 ERA.
According to Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com, the Brewers had a notion in January to solidify their rotation with a blockbuster for Madison Bumgarner. It sounded like a good idea even at the time. It sounds like an especially good idea now.
More so than the recently signed Gio Gonzalez, Bumgarner could be an every-fifth-day stopper. He'd also bring all the experience of a pitcher whose postseason track record includes three World Series rings and a 2.11 ERA.
Minnesota Twins: Mychal Givens
The Twins are in first place in the AL Central largely thanks to their offense, which has proved to be one of the best in all of MLB.
From here, their best use of the trade market would be to upgrade either the back end of their rotation or their bullpen's late-inning relief corps. The latter presents an issue that's a bit more pressing.
Minnesota could make a play for Will Smith, but his left arm would be somewhat superfluous next to that of Taylor Rogers. The scales tip in favor of a righty, and Mychal Givens or Shane Greene would be satisfactory.
Givens would be the ideal option. If the Twins are going to pay a hefty price for a controllable reliever, after all, it's best if said price goes somewhere outside the AL Central.
New York Mets: Will Smith
The New York Mets have had a rougher time with their offense and their starting rotation than surely they anticipated coming into the season.
They have the personnel to trust that these issues will resolve themselves, however. A more ominous question concerns the state of their bullpen. It has an ugly 4.92 ERA, and it's lost veteran setup man Jeurys Familia to the injured list with a bum shoulder.
Throw in Justin Wilson's struggles, and all signs point toward the Mets needing a left-hander who can lock down the late innings.
Basically, Will Smith. As a bonus, bringing him aboard would allow the Mets to use Wilson as more of a lefty specialist, which is the best role for him right now.
New York Yankees: Madison Bumgarner
Strictly going on the numbers, the New York Yankees appear to be fine. They're 21-15 and have a plus-32 run differential.
In reality, this is a team hanging by a thread because of all its injuries. The Yankees have 12 players on the injured list.
New York can be patient in the case of many of those injuries, but not so much as it concerns its starting rotation. Righty ace Luis Severino's injured shoulder will keep him out until after the All-Star break. Lefty ace James Paxton will be back before then, but he's typically never far from further injury trouble.
Madison Bumgarner would be just the guy to solidify the rotation for the remainder of the regular season and October. And unlike they would for, say, Marcus Stroman or Aaron Sanchez, the Yankees wouldn't have to send prospects to an American League East rival to get him.
Oakland Athletics: Neil Walker
Granted, the Athletics are drifting more toward being in sell mode than buy mode at the trade deadline.
The A's have performed slightly better than their record indicates, however, and they don't face any insurmountable obstacles to wild-card contention. Thus, we'll side with them trying to recapture the magic of their 97-win 2018 season.
If so, Oakland will need to address a second base spot that's posted an MLB-low minus-0.7 WAR. It would be best if it got a new regular who would push Jurickson Profar into more of a utility role.
Neil Walker would provide something akin to what Jed Lowrie did for the A's last season: unspectacular defensive yet reliable offensive. Moreover, Oakland wouldn't have to stretch beyond its means to afford what should be a light acquisition cost for the Miami veteran.
Philadelphia Phillies: Yasiel Puig
Bryce Harper and Yasiel Puig on the same team sounds like something a mad scientist might dream up, but we're going there.
Thing is, a Philadelphia Phillies outfield that looked good coming into the year has turned out to be pretty bad. Harper, Andrew McCutchen, Odubel Herrera and Co. have combined for minus-0.3 WAR. And Herrera, in particular, is looking less and less like a regular as his offensive output declines.
Of course, Puig isn't a center fielder. But if Cincinnati were to send Puig to Philadelphia, he could take turns moonlighting at the position with Harper, McCutchen and Herrera. It would help that Citizens Bank Park has a relatively small outfield.
In any event, the primary appeal for the Phillies would be Puig's bat and sheer energy. Both would come in handy as they seek their first postseason appearance since 2011.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Jonathan Villar
Though the Pittsburgh Pirates' minus-28 run differential doesn't portend a bright immediate future, they're hanging in the National League Central race with a 17-16 record.
If the Pirates want to move up in the ranks, the biggest questions are on their infield. Josh Bell is A-OK at first base, but there's not much to speak of at second base, third base or shortstop. The three positions have combined for minus-0.3 WAR.
Pittsburgh could use upgrades at all three spots. Or, at least, one player who could handle all three spots.
Jonathan Villar would fit the latter bill. The Orioles veteran has plenty of experience at second, third and short, and his .722 OPS proves he still has some life in his bat. As a bonus, the Pirates would control him through 2020.
San Diego Padres: Matthew Boyd
The San Diego Padres are making good on their effort to contend in 2019, but it's happening without much help from their offense, which has produced a .703 OPS and 3.9 runs per game.
The Padres, however, should be patient and wait for Manny Machado and others to find their strides. A better use of the trade market would be to perfect a starting rotation that's already been better than expected.
They could go for Madison Bumgarner, Marcus Stroman or Aaron Sanchez. But if they want to make a lasting splash, Matthew Boyd would be the one. The Padres would take control of a breakout highlighted by a 2.86 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, and they'd control Boyd through 2022.
Apropos of The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Padres would need to hand over an impact young hitter to the Tigers. Between Francisco Mejia, Luis Urias and Franchy Cordero, they would have options.
San Francisco Giants: Kyle Wright
Here's where there's a simple question: Who's the best player the Giants can get back for Madison Bumgarner?
If they deal with the pitching-needy Braves, they'll potentially have their pick of young arms. The best would be Mike Soroka, but the 1.14 ERA he has through four starts this season certainly raises questions about his availability.
So, Kyle Wright would have to do. The 23-year-old righty is less than two years removed from being Atlanta's No. 5 draft pick, and he's MLB.com's No. 28 prospect. He's hit some bumps since getting the call to the majors in September, yet he still offers multiple above-average pitches and good control.
In short, he's a guy the Giants could plug into Bumgarner's shoes right away and enjoy for years to come.
Seattle Mariners: Dylan Bundy
After a rip-roaring start to the season, the Seattle Mariners have faded to 20-19.
Yet it wouldn't be in this team's character to rip apart its roster and proceed with a ground-up rebuild. It's more likely that general manager Jerry Dipoto will continue to "reimagine" the roster by pursuing trades that have an opportunistic bent to them.
This is where Dylan Bundy might come into play. The Orioles righty was a prized prospect once upon a time, but he's tracking toward a second straight 5.00-plus ERA. Yet he's still only 26 and controlled through 2021, and he's at least whiffed 9.6 batters per nine innings over the last two seasons.
A change of scenery to the Pacific Northwest may be just what he needs, and it wouldn't cost the Mariners much to make it happen.
St. Louis Cardinals: Marcus Stroman
The St. Louis Cardinals have enjoyed a 21-16 start, yet they have plenty of reasons to be worried about the viability of their pitching staff.
In particular, their starting rotation is probably worse than its 4.46 ERA indicates. To wit, none of their five primary starters owns an ERA under 4.00.
A trade for Madison Bumgarner would get the rotation in line, but the Cardinals would be better off obliging the Blue Jays' desire, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (via Mike Johnston of Sportsnet), to trade Marcus Stroman.
If nothing else, the 28-year-old righty would offer club control through 2020. Even better, his ground-ball style would mesh with an infield defense that's allowed an MLB-low .191 batting average on grounders.
Tampa Bay Rays: Jose Abreu
The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired a 23-13 record mainly by way of their pitching. Their hurlers lead the majors with a collective 2.87 ERA.
What the Rays still need, however, is power. Despite 15 combined home runs out of Brandon Lowe and Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay's 42 long balls rank 11th among American League clubs.
Rather than ask at which position a new slugger would fit best, the Rays are better off simply targeting the best slugger they can get. To this end, Jose Abreu should be their guy.
The 32-year-old's numbers speak for themselves. The Rays might also like the sound of his .916 career OPS and 25 homers against the Red Sox, Yankees, Blue Jays and Orioles.
Texas Rangers: Martin Maldonado
The Rangers insisted they wouldn't tank before 2019 even began, so it's a safe guess their 17-17 start has only emboldened them to stay the course.
Either way, their catching situation isn't tenable. Jeff Mathis and Isiah Kiner-Falefa have struggled offensively and defensively en route to minus-0.4 WAR.
As mentioned earlier, a deal with the Angels for Jonathan Lucroy would be one potential fix. Yet they'd be better off plucking Martin Maldonado from the Royals.
Despite his .528 OPS, Maldonado has produced more WAR than Lucroy this season. That speaks to the 32-year-old's defensive acumen, which would fit well in a lineup that's otherwise well-stocked with good hitters.
Toronto Blue Jays: Kyle Wright
If it's indeed true that the Blue Jays are looking to trade Marcus Stroman, they face a similar question with him that the Giants face with Madison Bumgarner: Who's the best player they can get?
Just like with Bumgarner, the arrow points at Kyle Wright.
Though the Blue Jays could dangle Stroman in front of the Cardinals, Padres, Astros or any number of other teams, the Braves are the one club that needs veteran pitching and also has a whole bunch of MLB-ready arms with which to pay for it.
In lieu of the likely untouchable Mike Soroka, Wright is the best bet to serve as a centerpiece in a Stroman trade. Wright for a year-and-a-half of him is at least as fair as Wright for half-a-year of Bumgarner.
Washington Nationals: Mychal Givens
The Washington Nationals might be forced to sell at the trade deadline if they don't recover from their 14-22 start.
But since Washington's preference is to try to win at all times, we'll assume it'll recover enough to be in buy mode this summer. If that happens, its focus would need to be on a bullpen that's posted an MLB-worst 6.57 ERA.
Will Smith would be a potential target, but his left arm would be superfluous in the late innings next to that of Sean Doolittle. A righty like Mychal Givens or Shane Greene would work better.
Greene is arguably the better of the two, but Givens would offer two crucial advantages for the Nationals: His $2.2 million salary wouldn't put them over the $206 million luxury-tax threshold, and he'd be under their control through 2021.
Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs. Some stats are current through play on Tuesday, April 7.