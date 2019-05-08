Early Predictions for MLB's Biggest Buyers and Sellers at 2019 Trade Deadline

0 of 10

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Because of a recent rule change, there's no trickery at work with Major League Baseball's trade deadline in 2019. It's July 31, full stop.

This makes it a tad easier to sort the likely sellers from the likely buyers.

We've gone ahead and made predictions for which five teams will be the centers of attention in both arenas this summer. The sellers are squads that are short on contention hope but high on marketable players. The buyers are teams that have holes to fill and the means to fill them.

We'll start with the sellers and end with the buyers.