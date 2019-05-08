The Biggest Question for Every NFL Team After the 2019 Draft

0 of 32

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

For every team in the NFL, the goal in the offseason is the same. Improve the roster. Fill holes on the depth chart. Add depth.

Answer questions.

Some teams fared better in that regard than others. Some answered questions we'd never think to ask, such as, "What are the odds Odell Beckham Jr. isn't in New York come Week 1 despite signing a massive extension less than a year ago?"

As it turns out, 100 percent.

But no matter how good the league's teams are at answering those questions in free agency and the draft, no team can answer them all. Not all in one offseason. Whether it's a gap in the starting lineup in the present or a decision facing the organization in the near future, every team still has questions after the 2019 draft.

Here's the biggest one for each squad.