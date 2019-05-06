Woj on Kevin Durant: 'I Think' Warriors 'Bracing for Possibly Seismic Change'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on Monday's Get Up that the Golden State Warriors organization is preparing for "possibly seismic change" this summer when Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson are free agents.

"Internally in Golden State, there's a sense of let's try to put aside what's coming in July," Wojnarowski said. "We have a chance to do something very rare in sports, to three-peat. Let's try to keep our focus there and win the title, then let July play out the way it's going to. But I think the Warriors are bracing for possibly seismic change within that organization."

Durant's future has been the subject of widespread speculation throughout the 2018-19 season, at times even deeply impacting the Warriors locker room. While the Warriors have held themselves together publicly after Draymond Green's publicized spat with Durant in November, there has been an overwhelming sentiment that these could be KD's final games in Golden State.

The New York Knicks have been so regularly mentioned as a destination that Durant criticized the media for its reporting in February. The Knicks will have two maximum contract slots available and are expected to pursue Durant and a second co-star, perhaps Kyrie Irving.

"I don't know if there's a lot of talking that has to happen between the Warriors and Kevin Durant," Wojnarowski said. "I think he knows what it is, what he wants, and there may be nothing the Warriors can do or say to change that."

Thompson is also a free agent, and Wojnarowski said his status is a matter of money. If the Warriors offer Thompson a five-year, $190 max contract, it's believed he will re-sign with the organization.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.