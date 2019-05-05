Wells Fargo Championship 2019: Max Homa Wins by 3 Strokes over Joel Dahmen

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Max Homa rolled to victory in the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Homa finished the tournament at 15 under, three shots better than Joel Dahmen. Justin Rose finished in third at 11 under, and four golfers tied for fourth at nine under.

Here's a look at the top 10, with the full leaderboard available on PGATour.com:

Wells Fargo Championship Leaderboard

1. Max Homa (-15)

2. Joel Dahmen (-12)

3. Justin Rose (-11)

T4. Sergio Garcia (-9)

T4. Rickie Fowler (-9)

T4. Paul Casey (-9)

T4. Jason Dufner (-9)

T8. Kyle Stanley (-7)

T8. Jhonattan Vegas (-7)

T8. Keith Mitchell (-7)

T8. Rory McIlroy (-7)

T8. Pat Perez (-7)

Inclement weather was the only thing that could derail Homa's quest for his first PGA Tour title. Play stopped at 5:09 p.m. ET, the second day in which conditions were bad enough to suspend a round. The horn sounded at 6:15 p.m. ET to resume action.

The break halted Homa's momentum briefly and gave the rest of the field an opportunity to reset.

A birdie on No. 15 got Homa to 16-under, and he immediately moved back to 15-under with a bogey on the 16th hole. That proved to be his only bogey of the round as he closed with a pars on Nos. 17 and 18. He drilled his tee shot down the middle of the fairway, at which point the enormity of the occasion was clearly sinking in.

Homa's reaction upon sinking his final putt also showed how much the win meant for him.

The result caps off quite a story for the 28-year-old.

Homa showed an impressive level of poise for somebody who only had three top-10 finishes in his career. He averaged 320 yards off the tee, his best single round of the tournament, and reached 12 of the 18 greens in regulation, per PGATour.com. He also had 4.105 strokes gained: putting, which was his biggest strength of the event. His 1.612 putts per GIR was the best in the field.

Like Homa, Dahmen was looking to earn the first win of his PGA Tour career. A birdie on No. 14 got him to 12-under and within striking distance of the lead with plenty of golf to come.

Dahmen didn't make up any more ground after wrapping up his tournament with four straight pars.

Homa's consistency down the stretch contrasted with many of his competitors.

Sergio Garcia shot one under on the back nine, balancing out his four birdies with three bogeys. Jason Dufner double-bogeyed the 18th hole to finish one over on the back nine.

The Wells Fargo Championship was Rory McIlroy's first PGA Tour event since his 21st-place showing at the Masters in April. Through three rounds, he appeared poised to challenge for his second victory of the season. He was in fifth place, two shots back of the leaders.

McIlroy faded at the final hurdle, carding a two-over 73 on Sunday. His first setback came on the ninth hole as he three-putted his way to a bogey. He followed up with a double-bogey on No. 10 that effectively removed him from contention.

Pat Perez suffered the same fate as McIlroy. Perez was only one shot behind Homa, Dahmen and Dufner through 54 holes. Perez doomed himself on the front nine as he was already at five over when he made the turn.

Only one more step remains before the second major of the year. The AT&T Byron Nelson tees off Thurdsay at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

From there, the biggest stars in the world will descend upon Farmingdale, New York, for the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on May 16.