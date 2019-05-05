Donald Trump Blames Political Correctness for Maximum Security Kentucky Derby DQ

SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

President Donald Trump weighed in on the controversial finish of the 2019 Kentucky Derby on Sunday, saying it was a result of cultural "political correctness."

"The Kentuky Derby decision was not a good one," Trump tweeted. "It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch. Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby - not even close!"

Race stewards disqualified winner Maximum Security for a lane violation in the race's final turn, giving the victory to 65-1 underdog Country House. It was the first time in Kentucky Derby history a race's result has been overturned due to an in-race violation.

Footage showed Maximum Security switching lanes before getting clearance, making slight contact with War of Will. The violation caused War of Will to check up and in turn affected Long Range Toddy, Bodexpress and, to a lesser extent, Country House.

While it's unlikely the violation affected the outcome of the race—War of Wills and Long Range Toddy both lost steam down the stretch, and Country House did not come close to catching Maximum Security in the final stretch—the stewards found a violation and disqualified the Luis Saez-jockeyed colt.

"It's not supposed to matter—Kentucky Derby or whatever it is," Country House trainer Bill Mott told NBC. "There's a couple horses that nearly went down in the race and it eliminated all chance for them."

Most observers fell into Trump's camp of outrage following the race. It was clear Maximum Security was the class of the Kentucky Derby field. The horse led wire-to-wire, and the stewards appeared to be following the letter of the law rather than the spirit.





