Kentucky Derby 2019: Race Replay, Highlights Analysis and Prize Money Info

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

This year's Kentucky Derby made history. And along with it came some controversy.

For the first time in the 145-year history of the race, the horse that crossed the finish line first was not the winner. Following a 22-minute post-race review, it was ruled that Maximum Security, the apparent winner, interfered in the final turn and would be disqualified.

That left longshot Country House, which had appeared to finish second, as the winner of the Run for the Roses.

Only one past Kentucky Derby winner had worse odds to win than Country House, which was a 65-1 longshot. Donerail was a 91.5-1 longshot when it won in 1913.

Here's a look at the results and payouts from this year's Kentucky Derby, as well as a look back at the exciting, controversial race.

Kentucky Derby Results, Payouts

Finish: Horse; Jockey; Trainer (Payout)

1 (DQ). Maximum Security; Luis Saez; Jason Servis

2. Country House; Flavien Prat; William I. Mott ($1.86 million)

3. Code of Honor; John R. Velazquez; Claude R. McGaughey III ($600,000)

4. Tacitus; Jose L. Ortiz; William I. Mott ($300,000)

5. Improbable; Irad Ortiz, Jr.; Bob Baffert ($150,000)

6. Game Winner; Joel Rosario; Bob Baffert ($90,000)

7. Master Fencer; Julien R. Leparoux; Tsunoda K

8. War of Will; Tyler Gaffalione; Mark E. Casse

9. Plus Que Parfait; Ricardo Santana, Jr.; Brendan P. Walsh

10. Win Win Win; Julian Pimentel; Michael J. Trombetta

11. Cutting Humor; Mike E. Smith; Todd A. Pletcher

12. By My Standards; Gabriel Saez; W. Bret Calhoun

13. Vekoma; Javier Castellano; George Weaver

14. Bodexpress; Chris Landeros; Gustavo Delgado

15. Tax; Junior Alvarado; Danny Gargan

16. Roadster; Florent Geroux; Bob Baffert

17. Long Range Toddy; Jon Kenton Court; Steven M. Asmussen

18. Spinoff; Manuel Franco; Todd A. Pletcher

19. Gray Magician; Drayden Van Dyke; Peter Miller

Kentucky Derby Replay, Analysis

As the weather forecast for Saturday became clearer, Maximum Security emerged as the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby. Although it hadn't faced the toughest competition in its past races, it had success competing in muddy, rainy conditions.

It quickly became clear that Maximum Security was the horse to beat in the Derby. It jumped out to an early lead and didn't look back, holding it for the rest of the race.

Maximum Security was impressive as it ran through the mud at Churchill Downs, and it was a clear-cut finish, as it easily crossed the line first ahead of longshot Country House and Code of Honor. However, it didn't end up as clear as it seemed.

Following the race, objections were raised from multiple opposing jockeys that Maximum Security had interfered with other horses in the final turn. After a 22-minute review, the stewards decided that was true, disqualifying Maximum Security and placing it in 17th behind Long Range Toddy, determined to be the lowest finishing of the affected horses.

Although Country House wasn't greatly affected by Maximum Security, like a few other horses, it benefited by being awarded the Kentucky Derby win.

Country House's victory gave Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott his first Kentucky Derby victory.

"It's bittersweet. You always want to win with a clean trip and have everybody recognize the horse as the very good horse and great athlete that he is," Mott said, according to ESPN.com. "Due to the disqualification, I think some of that is diminished."

It was also the first Kentucky Derby win for jockey Flavien Prat.

"I'm kind of speechless right now," Prat said, according to ESPN.com.

It may have been an exciting race, but the finish made it controversial, and it's one that is sure to be discussed heavily leading up to the Preakness in two weeks.