Kentucky Derby 2019: Early Preakness Predictions After Churchill Downs Results

John Minchillo/Associated Press

In an unlikely Kentucky Derby finish, long shot Country House was crowned the winner of this year's Run for the Roses on Saturday. Moving past the controversial Derby finish, Country House will look to win the Preakness and go on to become the second straight Triple Crown winner.

Although Country House won the Kentucky Derby, it wasn't the first horse to cross the finish line. That was Maximum Security, which was later disqualified for interference. It marked the first time in the 145-year history of the Derby that the horse that crossed the finish line first was disqualified following an objection.

There is sure to be plenty of discussion about what happened in the Kentucky Derby. However, the Preakness isn't far away, set for May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Kentucky Derby Results

1. (DQ) Maximum Security*

2. Country House

3. Code of Honor

4. Tacitus

5. Improbable

6. Game Winner

7. Master Fencer

8. War of Will

9. Plus Que Parfait

10. Win Win Win

11. Cutting Humor

12. By My Standards

13. Vekoma

14. Bodexpress

15. Tax

16. Roadster

17. Long Range Toddy

18. Spinoff

19. Gray Magician

*Demoted to 17th.

Preakness Predictions

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Country House may have ended up the Kentucky Derby winner, but it is unlikely he will go on to win the Preakness and the Triple Crown.

The odds of Country House winning the Preakness are +650 (bet $100 to win $650), according to Bovada (h/t The Number 55). That means there is a strong chance Country House won't become the second straight horse to win the Triple Crown after Justify did it in 2018.

So which horse will win the Preakness?

The field isn't set yet, but it will be hard to pick against Maximum Security if he is involved. Prior to his disqualification, Maximum Security had an impressive showing in the Kentucky Derby, jumping out to an early lead and finishing strong to cross the line first.

Maximum Security was undefeated entering the Kentucky Derby, and he has no issues in bad weather conditions. In fact, if he competes in the Preakness and it rains at Pimlico, the odds of Maximum Security winning the race would improve.

Although Country House won't be favored to win the Preakness, he could put in another surprise performance. With 65-1 odds to win the Kentucky Derby, he shocked most people with his strong showing on Saturday even before he was awarded the win.

According to Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier-Journal, Omaha Beach (the early betting favorite for the Kentucky Derby that was scratched because of a respiratory issue) won't be competing in the Preakness or at the Belmont Stakes. Otherwise, it would be considered among the favorites, but that now won't happen.

After Omaha Beach was scratched, the Kentucky Derby had a wide-open field, which led to an exciting, competitive race. The Preakness has the potential to be the same, and if Maximum Security is in the field, that will be the main storyline to watch.

It's challenging to predict a Preakness winner when it's unknown which horses will be competing, but it would be tough to bet against Maximum Security if he features.