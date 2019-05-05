Kentucky Derby 2019 Winner: Analysis, Race Highlights from Country House Victory

John Minchillo/Associated Press

There's never been a winner like Country House in the history of the Kentucky Derby. Country House crossed the finish line second at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday but ended up victorious because the horse that crossed first, Maximum Security, was disqualified for interference.

The drama on Saturday was unprecedented. This was the first time a winner had to be disqualified following an objection. Millions of people watched Maximum Security's jockey, Luis Saez, and trainer, Jason Servis, give interviews on the NBC broadcast, thinking lifelong dreams had finally come true.

Instead, the Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports quickly turned into an agonizing 20 minutes or so, as the world watched and waited for the stewards to review what had happened and decide Maximum Security's fate. Jubilation for Saez and Servis became anguish.

Here's the video of the race as it played out, courtesy of NBC Sports:

And this video details why Maximum Security was disqualified for his wide sweep on the final turn:

The ruling gave 65-1 long shot Country House the victory. As Yahoo Sports' Pat Forde described it, the scene inside Churchill Downs when the final decision came down was surreal:

"The news initially was relayed to everyone without a sound. The audio announcement came a few moments later.

"The video board displaying the results simply changed — Country House moved to the top, and Maximum Security's name disappeared. The uncertain grandstand buzz transformed into gasps, groans and roars. And then boos. "The Derby winner had been DQ'd."

Code of Honor took second and Tacitus placed third. According to ESPN.com, Maximum Security officially finished in 17th place.

"Right now, I'm kind of OK," Servis said on Saturday, per Forde. "I'm sure tomorrow I might not be."

It's the first Kentucky Derby win for Country House's trainer, Bill Mott. His jockey, Flavien Prat, was one of two who called foul on Maximum Security, but he knew his horse wasn't the most affected on that fateful stretch.

"It may have affected it slightly, but it affected two other horses dramatically," he said, per the New York Times' Joe Drape.

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Indeed, the horse most affected by Maximum Security's interference was War of Will. The two colts' legs made contact on that turn, which could have spelled disaster on a sloppy track. Thankfully, everyone stayed upright. War of Will finished in seventh place.

There may be more twists in the drama, but for now, the horse racing world moves on to the Preakness Stakes, which takes place on May 18.

Maximum Security was fast and powerful on Saturday, at the front of the pack from start to finish. He should be a favorite at the Preakness.

Country House won't be as much of a long shot but seems unlikely to be the favorite after winning the Derby in such controversial fashion. If anything, the historic result at the Kentucky Derby might drum up more interest for the Preakness as people tune in to see how the two horses, forever linked, compare in the second leg of the Triple Crown.