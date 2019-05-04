Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone Calls out Conor McGregor After Beating Al Iaquinta

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Donald Cerrone looks like a man on a mission, and he has his eye on Conor McGregor.

After Cowboy defeated Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision Saturday during UFC Fight Night 151, he turned his attention to his next match.

"I want the title, whatever that means," Cerrone said, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN. "Unless, Conor McGregor you want to fight me in July. I'm ready."

Although it's nothing new for a fighter to look for a bout against a superstar, he's not the only person who would be exciting about this possible matchup:

Cerrone only came into the latest bout ranked No. 8 in the lightweight division, per UFC.com, but he's clearly a force at 155 pounds after dropping down from welterweight.

The 36-year-old had little trouble against No. 4 Iaquinta on Saturday, causing a lot of damage with his feet, knees and hands while leaving his younger opponent in a bloody mess.

It was also his third straight victory, with his last two coming by knockout and submission, respectively.

Cowboy is obviously proven in the Octagon with a record 23 wins in UFC, plus 36 overall victories in his MMA career.

This would create a significant challenge for McGregor, who lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in his only UFC bout since 2016.

Even though this matchup wouldn't be for a title, it would certainly generate a lot of excitement heading into the summer.