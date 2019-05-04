Highlights from J.J. Watt's Charity Classic Softball Event That Raised over $1M

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The only thing better than a softball game between athletes who don't normally play the sport is one that raises money for charity.

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt brought back his Charity Softball Classic in 2019 after a one-year hiatus. The event was held Saturday at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros, and turned into a great success with more than $1 million raised for the Justin J. Watt Foundation:

Since Watt hosts the event, it only makes sense he would have several highlight-reel moments throughout the night:

Watt wasn't the only one on the field making plays. Safety Justin Reid proved it's possible to play defense in an exhibition game with this web gem to rob Deshaun Watson of an extra-base hit:

The two teams were separated by offense and defense. They also competed in three different events, starting with Watt taking the home run derby title and as part of Team Defense's triumph in the potato sack race:

Team Offense ultimately had the last laugh with a win in the tricycle race and the softball game:

It's hard to call either side a loser on this night. The money raised goes to providing funding for after-school athletic programs at middle schools across the country that wouldn't normally be able to afford those events.

Watt first held the Charity Classic in 2013 when it raised $320,000, per JJWFoundation.org. It has raised at least $1 million in each of the past three years, including 2019.