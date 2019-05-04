Kentucky Derby 2019: Video Highlights, Payouts and Churchill Downs Results

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Maximum Security crossed under the wire first, but trainer Jason Servis and jockey Luis Saez could not celebrate a momentous victory in the Kentucky Derby.

Instead, that horse was disqualified and Country House, who had finished second in the race, was awarded the victory.

Maximum Security had the lead throughout the 1 1/4-mile test and managed to fend off challengers throughout the race. However, while leaving the quarter pole, he angled out sharply and left the lane he had been running in.

The sudden movement put him directly in front of War of Will and the two horses nearly clipped heels. Jockey Luis Saez was able to quickly recover and pull Maximum Security back into his lane, but that was after the damage was done.

An objection was filed because Maximum Security nearly caused a collision with with War of Will and also impacted Long Range Toddy. While that was happening, Country House was able to move into second place and that's where he finished the race.

Servis and Saez immediately began to celebrate after the horse crossed the finish line, with Servis immediately calling family members to share the news, and Saez explaining to NBC outrider Donna Brothers how much joy he felt at winning the Kentucky Derby.

The objection sign went up shortly thereafter, and the stewards studied the incident for nearly 20 minutes. They had five different angles to look at Maximum Security's faulty maneuver, and they ended up making the decision to disqualify the winner in the Kentucky Derby.

Final Kentucky Derby Results and Payouts

Finish: Horse; Jockey; Trainer (Payout)

1 (DQ). Maximum Security; Luis Saez; Jason Servis

2. Country House; Flavien Prat; William I. Mott ($1.86 million)

3. Code of Honor; John R. Velazquez; Claude R. McGaughey III ($600,000)

4. Tacitus; Jose L. Ortiz; William I. Mott ($300,000)

5. Improbable; Irad Ortiz, Jr.; Bob Baffert ($150,000)

6. Game Winner; Joel Rosario; Bob Baffert ($90,000)

7. Master Fencer; Julien R. Leparoux; Tsunoda K

8. War of Will; Tyler Gaffalione; Mark E. Casse

9. Plus Que Parfait; Ricardo Santana, Jr.; Brendan P. Walsh

10. Win Win Win; Julian Pimentel; Michael J. Trombetta

11. Cutting Humor; Mike E. Smith; Todd A. Pletcher

12. By My Standards; Gabriel Saez; W. Bret Calhoun

13. Vekoma; Javier Castellano; George Weaver

14. Bodexpress; Chris Landeros; Gustavo Delgado

15. Tax; Junior Alvarado; Danny Gargan

16. Roadster; Florent Geroux; Bob Baffert

17. Long Range Toddy; Jon Kenton Court; Steven M. Asmussen

18. Spinoff; Manuel Franco; Todd A. Pletcher

19. Gray Magician; Drayden Van Dyke; Peter Miller

Kentucky Derby Betting Payouts (Win, Place, Show)

Country House ($132.40, $56.60, $24.60)

Code of Honor (N/A, $15.20, $9.80)

Tacitus (N/A, N/A, $5.60)

Exacta (20-13): $3,009.60

Trifecta (20-13-8): $5,737.65

Superfecta (20-13-8-5): $51,400.10

That's the first time a winner has been disqualified in the Kentucky Derby for committing a foul in the race.

That decision brought the victory to Hall of Fame trainer William Mott and jockey Flavien Prat. Mott had never won the Run for the Roses, but the 65-year-old trainer knew his horse had a shot as he studied videotape of the incident.

He saw how Maximum Security had angled out, and he knew that the move had put other horses in jeopardy. While he analyzed what he saw during an interview on NBC, he said he thought the move would result in a disqualification if it had occurred in a standard race, but he wasn't sure the stewards would make the ruling in the 145th edition of the Kentucky Derby.

However, once the ruling was made and the tote board flashed that Maximum Security had been taken down and Country House had been awarded the victory, Mott's joy was tempered.

"It's bittersweet. You always want to win with a clean trip and have everybody recognize the horse as the very good horse and great athlete that he is," Mott said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Due to the disqualification, I think some of that is diminished."

Kentucky Derby results

Horse, lengths behind

1 Maximum Security, DQ

2. Country House, 1 3/4

3. Code of Honor, 2 1/2

4. Tacitus, 3 1/4

5. Improbable, 3 1/4

6. Game Winner, 3 3/4

7. Master Fencer, 3 3/4

8. War of Will, 4 1/4

9. Plus Que Parfait, 5

10. Win Win Win, 8 1/4

11. Cutting Humor, 9

12. By My Standards, 11

13. Vekoma, 14 1/2

14. Bodexpress, 14 3/4

15. Tax, 14 3/4

16. Roadster,16 1/4

17. Long Range Toddy, 17 3/4

18. Spinoff, 17 3/4

19. Gray Magician, 26

Chief steward Barbara Borden provided this statement several hours after the race.

"The riders of the 18 (Long Range Toddy) and 20 (Country House) ... lodged objections against the 7 (Maximum Security), the winner, due to interference turning for home, leaving the quarter pole. We had a lengthy review of the race," Borden said, per the Associated Press.

"We interviewed affected riders. We determined that the 7 horse drifted out and impacted the progress of 1 (War of Will) in turn, interfering with the 18 and 21 (Bodexpress). Those horses were all affected, we thought, by the interference. Therefore, we unanimously determined to disqualify No. 7 and place him behind the 18 ... the lowest-placed horse that he bothered, which is our typical procedure."

Maximum Security owner Gary West (along with wife Mary West), was incensed by the decision, and may consider an appeal.

"I think this is the most egregious disqualification in the history of horse racing," he told The Associated Press by phone, "and not just because it's our horse."

Saez originally admitted during an NBC interview that his horse had drifted out, saying the horse was scared by the crowd noise. He also said that he quickly recovered and brought Maximum Security back into his lane.

Saez later said he had never put any other horse in danger, while Servis said that he didn't think the move changed the outcome of the race.

It was clearly a controversial victory for a remarkable longshot, and the impact of the stewards' decision may lead to a potential court fight.