Kentucky Derby Results 2019: Finishing Order, Replay Video and Payouts

After an agonizing wait on the track at Churchill Downs, Country House was awarded the Kentucky Derby victory following a review involving first-place finisher Maximum Security.

Country House was not expected to finish in the top half of the field, yet alone leave the Kentucky Derby as the champion.

Country House was one of a few horses who tried to keep pace with Maximum Security, who led the race wire-to-wire.

When the final order was determined after the review, only one of the pre-race favorites landed in the top three, while two others landed in fourth and fifth in the payout standings.

Finishing Order and Payouts

1 (DQ). Maximum Security

2. Country House ($1.86 million)

3. Code of Honor ($600,000)

4. Tacitus ($300,000)

5. Improbable ($150,000)

6. Game Winner ($90,000)

7. Master Fencer

8. War of Will

9. Plus Que Parfait

10. Win Win Win

11. Cutting Humor

12. By My Standards

13. Vekoma

14. Bodexpress

15. Tax

16. Roadster

17. Long Range Toddy

18. Spinoff

19. Gray Magician

Race Replay

The 2019 Kentucky Derby will go down as one of the most befuddling events in horse racing history.

Not only did a review change the winner for the first time in history, but few favorites were able to establish their will on the race.

Tacitus, Improbable and Game Winner all ended up in the money positions, but none of them came close to challenging Maximum Security throughout the race.

The final results had to be extremely disappointing for five-time Kentucky Derby winner Bob Baffert, who trained three of the top pre-race favorites.

Luckily for Baffert, Improbable and Game Winner brought home earnings from the fourth and fifth positions once Maximum Security was disqualified.

The good news for Baffert is he will not leave Churchill Downs empty-handed, but there has to be plenty of disappointment with Roadster, who finished in the back of the pack.

The biggest winner of Saturday was trainer William I. Mott, who won his first Kentucky Derby with Country House.

In addition to leaving Kentucky with a Triple Crown contender, Mott comes home with the third-place earnings from Tacitus, who was considered one of the favorites going into the race and was one of the few top horses who lived up to the billing of favorite.