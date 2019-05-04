Video: Listen to Explanation of Maximum Security's 2019 Kentucky Derby DQ

Video: Listen to Explanation of Maximum Security's 2019 Kentucky Derby DQMay 5, 2019
For the first time in the 145-year history of the Kentucky Derby, the unofficial first-place finisher was disqualified.
Maximum Security, which entered the race with 9-2 odds, led for the majority of the race and wound up crossing the finish line first for an apparent victory:
NBC Sports @NBCSports
HISTORIC. Country House wins the Kentucky Derby at 65-1 odds after Maximum Security was disqualified. Presented by @Longines. https://t.co/KQsOOe5YIp https://t.co/BNyNRBuR11
However, Flavien Prat, the jockey of second-place finisher Country House, objected to a move made by Luis Saez and Maximum Security.
That objection led to a lengthy review, where it was ultimately determined that Maximum Security impeded the path of War of Will and got in the way of Long Range Toddy:
NBC Sports @NBCSports
An explanation of the historic inquiry ruling that disqualified Maximum Security, making Country House the @KentuckyDerby winner. https://t.co/YZqqn4ucbJ
With that, Maximum Security was disqualified, leading to Country House taking home the roses. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Country House (65-1) becomes the second-biggest underdog to win the Kentucky Derby. Donerail overcame 91.5-1 odds in 1913.