Video: Listen to Explanation of Maximum Security's 2019 Kentucky Derby DQ

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2019

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 04: Maximum Security #7, ridden by jockey Luis Saez crosses the finish line during 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. Maximum Security was later disqualified from the race and Country House #20, ridden by jockey Flavien Prat, was named the winner. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

For the first time in the 145-year history of the Kentucky Derby, the unofficial first-place finisher was disqualified.

Maximum Security, which entered the race with 9-2 odds, led for the majority of the race and wound up crossing the finish line first for an apparent victory:

However, Flavien Prat, the jockey of second-place finisher Country House, objected to a move made by Luis Saez and Maximum Security. 

That objection led to a lengthy review, where it was ultimately determined that Maximum Security impeded the path of War of Will and got in the way of Long Range Toddy:

With that, Maximum Security was disqualified, leading to Country House taking home the roses. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Country House (65-1) becomes the second-biggest underdog to win the Kentucky Derby. Donerail overcame 91.5-1 odds in 1913.