Video: Country House Jockey Flavien Prat Reacts to Overturned Kentucky Derby Win

Video: Country House Jockey Flavien Prat Reacts to Overturned Kentucky Derby WinMay 5, 2019
Country House won the Kentucky Derby despite 65-1 odds after unofficial race winner Maximum Security was disqualified for interference.
NBC Sports @NBCSports
HISTORIC. Country House wins the Kentucky Derby at 65-1 odds after Maximum Security was disqualified. Presented by @Longines. https://t.co/KQsOOe5YIp https://t.co/BNyNRBuR11
An agonizing wait ensued, but it was worth it for jockey Flavien Prat and the Country House team, who celebrated upon seeing Maximum Security disqualified:
NBC Sports @NBCSports
For the first time in the history of the #KYDerby, the horse that crossed the line first has been disqualified. Here is the reaction after Country House was crowned the @KentuckyDerby winner. https://t.co/jmGO8Vm2iC
Mike Tirico explained the disqualification reasoning on the NBC Sports broadcast:
Kentucky Derby @KentuckyDerby
An explanation of Maximum Security's #KyDerby disqualification. https://t.co/vf8AN4qvD2
Country House became the longest Kentucky Derby shot to win since 91-1 Donerail in 1913.