Video: Country House Jockey Flavien Prat Reacts to Overturned Kentucky Derby Win

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Country House won the Kentucky Derby despite 65-1 odds after unofficial race winner Maximum Security was disqualified for interference.

An agonizing wait ensued, but it was worth it for jockey Flavien Prat and the Country House team, who celebrated upon seeing Maximum Security disqualified:

Mike Tirico explained the disqualification reasoning on the NBC Sports broadcast:

Country House became the longest Kentucky Derby shot to win since 91-1 Donerail in 1913.