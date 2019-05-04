Kentucky Derby 2019: Standings, Finishing Times and Prize Money Results

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

At roughly 10 minutes before 7 p.m. on Saturday, 19 horses sprinted along the Churchill Downs track, racing for the rose garland and the biggest title in horse racing. As they ran, chunks of mud flew away from the track, much like any sense of normalcy flew away from this year's race.

In the end, It was the Jason Servis-trained Maximum Security who crossed the finish line first. Unfortunately for owners Gary and Mart West, finishing first didn't result in a win. Instead, it was 65-1 long shot Country House who won the Kentucky Derby following a post-race objection and a disqualification—a first in the history of the Kentucky Derby.

It was a wild finish to what has certainly been a wild week.

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby had its fair share of surprises even before Derby Day. The early favorite, Omaha Beach was scratched in the middle of the week due to an illness. Fellow entrant Haikal was scratched on Friday because of a foot abscess, which left only the 19 horses instead of the usual 20.

While Maximum Security did emerge as the late favorite, it only happened after a day of rain turned the track in a sloppy one.

The conditions appeared nearly perfect for Maximum Security and jockey Luis Saez.

"He won on an off-track," Servis said of Maximum Security, per John Cherwa of the Los Angeles Times. "He’s checked a lot of boxes. He won a major prep — the Florida Derby. He won in the mud. He lay third and came off the pace. He’s undefeated."

Maximum Security would have stayed undefeated if not for the post-race disqualification. The horse veered off course slightly, impeding both War of Will and Long Range Toddy. Country House's trainer, Bill Mott believed that it would be an easy disqualification call in any other race.

"It's not supposed to matter—Kentucky Derby or whatever it is," Mott said, per Dan Wolken of USA Today. "There's a couple horses that nearly went down in the race and it eliminated all chance for them."

The racing stewards eventually agreed that the high profile of the Kentucky Derby wasn't reason enough to overlook the violation.

Country House was awarded the win after a long deliberation. Code of Honor took second, while Mott's other horse, Tacitus, took third. Those three will split a large share of a massive $3 million payout.

Kentucky Derby Results List

Finish: Horse; Jockey; Trainer (Payout)

1 (DQ) Maximum Security [2:03:93]; Luis Saez; Jason Servis

2. Country House [-1 3/4 lengths]; Flavien Prat; William I. Mott ($1.86 million)

3. Code of Honor [-2 1/2 lengths]; John R. Velazquez; Claude R. McGaughey III ($600,000)

4. Tacitus [-3 1/4 lengths]; Jose L. Ortiz; William I. Mott ($300,000)

5. Improbable [-3 1/4 lengths]; Irad Ortiz, Jr.; Bob Baffert ($150,000)

6. Game Winner [-3 3/4 lengths]; Joel Rosario; Bob Baffert ($90,000)

7. Master Fencer [-3 3/4 lengths]; Julien R. Leparoux; Tsunoda K

8. War of Will [-4 1/4 lengths]; Tyler Gaffalione; Mark E. Casse

9. Plus Que Parfait [-5 lengths]; Ricardo Santana, Jr.; Brendan P. Walsh

10. Win Win Win [-8 1/4 lengths]; Julian Pimentel; Michael J. Trombetta

11. Cutting Humor [-9 lengths]; Mike E. Smith; Todd A. Pletcher

12. By My Standards [-11 lengths]; Gabriel Saez; W. Bret Calhoun

13. Vekoma [-14 1/2 lengths]; Javier Castellano; George Weaver

14. Bodexpress [-14 3/4 lengths]; Chris Landeros; Gustavo Delgado

15. Tax [-14 3/4 lengths]; Junior Alvarado; Danny Gargan

16. Roadster [-16 1/4 lengths]; Florent Geroux; Bob Baffert

17. Long Range Toddy [-17 3/4 lengths]; Jon Kenton Court; Steven M. Asmussen

18. Spinoff [-17 3/4 lengths]; Manuel Franco; Todd A. Pletcher

19. Gray Magician [-26 lengths]; Drayden Van Dyke; Peter Miller

This was not the first time the race winner has been disqualified after the race—Dancer's Image won the 1968 Kentucky Derby but was disqualified days after the race for a banned substance. However, this year's race did mark the first time the winner was disqualified for an in-race violation.

Country House's win also marked the first Kentucky Derby win for Hall of Famer Mott. Mott was elected to the Hall of Fame back in 1998, but had never previously won the Race for the Roses.

"They say the feeling is pretty good to get up there and accept that Derby trophy," Mott said during the week, per Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier Journal. "I’d like to find out for myself. I’ll enjoy the opportunity if it comes."

It's safe to say that Mott is enjoying himself now, even if his victory didn't come by traditional means.

Next up for Country House will be the chase for the Triple Crown. The next leg, the Preakness, will take place on Saturday, May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.