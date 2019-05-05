Kentucky Derby Results 2019: Video Replay, Times Chart, Triple Crown Predictions

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Controversy clouded the finish to the 2019 Kentucky Derby, turning a victory for Maximum Security into the first disqualification of the winning horse in 145 years of the Run for the Roses.

While rounding the final turn, Maximum Security drifted inside and blocked the paths of several horses. Stewards reviewed the objection, and Country House ended up with a stunning win.

Whether you missed the race or simply want to relive the excitement, it's valuable to watch because of the history associated with it.

Country House became the second-most unlikely horse to win the Derby, earning the rose blanket despite 65-1 odds.

Race Replay

Despite the disqualification, Maximum Security was clearly the fastest horse on the Churchill Downs track.

The Jason Servis-trained colt sprinted to the front, leading a group that included Vekoma, Long Range Toddy, Bodexpress and Spinoff to the backstretch. War of Will charged on the rail to put pressure on Maximum Security heading into the final turn.

And that's where the controversy happened.

War of Will moved to the inside, then Maximum Security strayed from the rail and impeded War of Will and Long Range Toddy.

"My horse shied away from the noise of the crowd and may have ducked out a little," said Maximum Security jockey Luis Saez, per Joe Drape of the New York Times.

Maximum Security's impact on War of Will and Long Range Toddy was enough for a disqualification.

Kentucky Derby Results

1. (DQ) Maximum Security [2:03.93]

2. Country House [-1 ¾ lengths]

3. Code of Honor [-2 ½ lengths]

4. Tacitus [-3 ¼ lengths]

5. Improbable [-3 ¼ lengths]

6. Game Winner [-3 ¾ lengths]

7. Master Fencer [-3 ¾ lengths]

8. War of Will [-4 ¼ lengths]

9. Plus Que Parfait [-5 lengths]

10. Win Win Win [-8 ¼ lengths]

11. Cutting Humor [-9 lengths]

12. By My Standards [-11 lengths]

13. Vekoma [-14 ½ lengths]

14. Bodexpress [14 ¾ lengths]

15. Tax [-14 ¾ lengths]

16. Roadster [-16 ¼ lengths]

17. Long Range Toddy [-17 ¾ lengths]

18. Spinoff [-17 ¾ lengths]

19. Gray Magician [-26 lengths]

*Maximum Security stripped of victory and dropped to 17th.

Triple Crown Prediction

Next up for the thoroughbred field is the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, May 18.

Maximum Security and Saez, however, will be looking for redemption. The disqualified Derby winner had 1 ¾ lengths on Country House, whose trainer Bill Mott acknowledged Maximum Security only slightly affected the eventual official champion.

According to Oddschecker, Maximum Security is the clear Preakness favorite with Country House and stablemate Tacitus right behind. Derby runner-up Code of Honor, Game Winner, War of Will and Improbable round out the top contenders.

Even with Omaha Beach not in the field, that's a crowded group of comparable horses for Country House to overcome.

Prediction: No Triple Crown in 2019

