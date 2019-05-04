Kentucky Derby Results 2019: Winner, Final Race Times and Purse Payout

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

For the first time in the history of the Kentucky Derby, the horse who crossed the finish line first did not win the race.

Maximum Security, who led wire-to-wire, was disqualified after it was ruled that he impeded the progress of War of Will in one of the turns.

Before the result was reversed, Maximum Security's unofficial race time was revealed as 2:03.93. It took much longer for the disqualification decision to come down.

Country House, who was a 65-1 long shot, was awarded the victory after a lengthy review by three stewards at Churchill Downs.

Between the disqualification and the unlikely beneficiary of the ruling, the Saturday's finish will go down as one of the most improbable finishes in horse racing history.

Final Race Times and Payouts

1. Maximum Security, 2:03:93 (Disqualified)

2. Country House, -1 3/4 lengths ($1.86 million)

3. Code of Honor, -2 1/2 lengths ($600,000)

4. Tacitus, 3 1/4 lengths ($300,000)

5. Improbable, 3 1/4 lengths ($150,000)

6. Game Winner, 3 3/4 lengths ($90,000)

7. Master Fencer, 3 3/4 lengths

8. War of Will, 4 1/4 lengths

9. Plus Que Parfait, 5 lengths

10. Win Win Win, 8 1/4 lengths

11. Cutting Humor, 9 lengths

12. By My Standards, 11 lengths

13. Vekoma, 14 1/2 lengths

14. Bodexpress, 14 3/4 lengths

15. Tax, 14 3/4 lengths

16. Roadster, 16 1/4 lengths

17. Long Range Toddy, 17 3/4 lengths

18. Spinoff, 17 3/4 lengths

19. Gray Magician, 26 lengths

Country House will go down as one of the most unlikely champions in the 145-year history of the Kentucky Derby.

In the buildup to the race, Country House took third place at the Arkansas Derby and fourth place at the Louisiana Derby.

Country House became the horse with the second-longest odds to win the Kentucky Derby, per Yahoo's Pat Forde:

The victory was the first for Hall of Fame trainer William I. Mott, who also trained third-place horse Tacitus.

Country House's victory also provided jockey Flavien Prat with his first Kentucky Derby victory.

Instead of taking home the $1.86 million purse, Maximum Security's team will go home with no earnings after the disqualification dropped the horse down to last place.

Country House wasn't the only horse with long odds to finish in the top three, as Code of Honor, who was 14-1, took second.

Mott will end up as the biggest winner of Maximum Security's disqualification because he walks away with parts of the purses earned by the first and third-place horses.

Tacitus was the highest-placing favorite, as he came into the race with 5-1 odds.

Improbable, who was one of three horses trained by Bob Baffert with low odds, earned the top finish of the Baffert horses in fourth.

War of Will, who was the horse impeded by Maximum Security, ended up in the middle of the pack in eighth.